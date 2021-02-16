Dan Proulx was named 2019 executive member of the year for JCI’s B.C. and Yukon region May 30, 2020. (Vernon Greater Chamber of Commerce)

Chamber Week brings special events online in Vernon

Webinar for non-profits and town hall for businesses planned Feb. 17 & 19

Education and advocacy will be the priority as the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce celebrates its namesake week.

The provincial government has proclaimed Feb. 15 to 19 as Chamber of Commerce Week in B.C.

“Chamber of Commerce Week is a time to recognize the important work chambers do in the community as well as the contributions of their members – businesses, non-profits, government and education institutions,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“Our Chamber is excited to host two special events during Chamber Week, with one providing non-profits access to key information on board governance, while the other will provide our members with exclusive access to the provincial government.”

  • Feb. 17 webinar – Get Clear On the Role Of Your Non-Profit Board with Deb McClelland of OnBoard Training
  • Feb. 19 town hall – Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation; Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture; and Harwinder Sandhu, Vernon-Monashee MLA

Beyond these two events, the Chamber will also be attending the Regional District of North Okanagan board meeting and the Tourism Vernon conference.

The Greater Vernon Chamber, which was established in 1897, has more than 600 members and it is active with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce as well as with City of Vernon committees and the Social Planning Council. The local Chamber also participates in a coalition of chambers from Enderby to Osoyoos.

“We are proud to be a strong voice not only for our members but for the community that we live and work in,” said Proulx.

“Through our network, we are able to represent the interests of business owners and non-profits and advocate for initiatives that benefit a vibrant economy. But we couldn’t do this if it wasn’t for our members and their ongoing support of the Chamber.”

For details on upcoming webinars and town halls, Chamber members can visit https://www.vernonchamber.ca/events/

Greater Vernon businesses and non-profits wanting information on how to join the Chamber can call 250-545-0771 or go to https://www.vernonchamber.ca/top-10-reasons-to-join.

