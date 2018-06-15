City Furniture named retailer of the year

Vernon among 22 stores in B.C. and Alberta since first store opened in Prince George in 1976

City Furniture and Appliances Ltd. has earned the prestigious Western Canadian Retailer of the Year Award.

The Retailer of the Year Award is dedicated to recognizing exemplary models of excellence and community service by retailers in the Canadian home furnishings industry. It was presented by the Canadian Home Furnishings Alliance at their 2018 Awards Gala celebration May 25.

“We would like to congratulate our local City Furniture store owner Ruby Sharma on his continued success, growth and contributions locally here in our community of the Okanagan,” said Justin Sharma with the Vernon store.

City Furniture opened its first store in Prince George, B.C. in 1976. The strong values, respect, trust and honesty of its founding partners Ray Kandola, Ted Sandhu and Ruby Sharma have allowed City Furniture to grow to 22 stores in British Columbia and Alberta. The stores are all owner-operated by the family which has been the key to their success. City Furniture carries all top brand names in Furniture, Appliances, Mattresses and Electronics. City Furniture also takes pride in supporting BC and Canadian Manufactures. City Furniture has the largest selection of Canadian manufactures in Western Canada in each location.

The success of the City Furniture Group is attributed to three factors: friendship, family and community. Developing strong relationships and friendships with suppliers and staff has been critical to the success of the organization. Fostering these friendships has allowed for growth and expansion. A solid family base, the firm belief in family first and its morals and values was instrumental in the success of the business. It is the strength of the family that has carried the families of City Furniture into the next generation.

In each city where individual store operators live and work ties are strong and they take pride in giving back to that community by supporting local charities and sports teams. The City Furniture Group sponsors an annual charity golf tournament which is now in its 20th year. The tournament is hosted by a different franchise city every year and raises funds for causes such as local hospitals, food banks, Boys & Girls clubs and various sports teams.

