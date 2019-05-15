A Burger King Whopper meal combo is shown at a restaurant in Punxsutawney, Pa., on February 1, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar)

Company that owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons chains is expanding

Tim Hortons is now testing Beyond Meat sausage patties in Canada

The company that owns the Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons chains is broadening delivery service in the U.S. and will expand the number of its restaurants by 54 per cent worldwide in an ambitious growth plan.

Restaurant Brands International said Wednesday at its investor conference in New York that it plans to have 40,000 restaurants in operation globally over the next eight to 10 years, up from the current 26,000.

READ MORE: Beyond Meat goes public as sales of plant-based meats rise

The Toronto company may also move more forcefully into plant-based meat substitutes.

Tim Hortons is now testing Beyond Meat sausage patties in Canada. Burger King may expand the sale of plant-based burgers in the U.S. after a successful test in St. Louis.

Restaurant Brands says it has significant growth opportunities in markets like India, where Burger King developed a lamb-based Whopper.

