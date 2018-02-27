Copper Island Fine Homes nets two golds, one silver

Copper Island Fine Homes Inc. won top accolades at the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Interior’s 13th Annual Keystone Home Builder Awards of Excellence held at Thompson Rivers University ballroom.

Local builder, Copper Island Fine homes Inc., based out of Blind Bay, captured the prestigious Gold Award for Customer Service and gold for Best Renovation over $300,000.

Additionally, they also won silver for Best Home and Best Home Design in the $500,000 – $750,000 categories.

Greg Vistisen, owner and president of Copper Island Fine Homes said it was incredible to be recognized by their peers and customers with these honours, adding the key to excellent customer service is ‘simple and obvious.’

“It’s really about taking care of the little things. It is about sweating the small stuff,” says Greg. “We are so proud of our amazing team and couldn’t do this without the dedication of our local sub-trades and suppliers who whole heartedly support our efforts. With their support our company has grown and allowed us to really strive to create the best in home building in the Shuswap and Salmon Arm area.”