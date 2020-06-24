COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

The B.C. government has moved to give itself room for up to three years of budget deficits, with $5 billion in extra spending already committed for the current year to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Carole James introduced legislation June 24 that authorizes deficit spending that is a certainty for the current fiscal year and likely to extend further, with relief payments, rent supplements and deferred sales and other tax payments throwing the province’s budget deep into the red.

The legislation makes official a $1,000 one-time, tax-free payment to those who have lost work due to COVID-19 restrictions and qualified for employment insurance. It also extends eligibility to those who filed federal employment insurance claims between March 1 and March 15. Almost 600,000 B.C. residents have been approved for the B.C. payment since applications opened in May.

There is no change to the existing provision that running a deficit in any B.C. government ministry results in a pay cut of 10 per cent for the minister involved. That means James and the rest of cabinet will see a reduction in their salaries, which are currently $166,536.29 per year.

Basic compensation for MLAs is currently $111,024.19, with a 50 per cent premium for serving in cabinet or as Speaker. Premier John Horgan gets a 90 per cent premium on basic pay, bringing his current salary to $210,945.96.

FEB. 18: James tables balanced budget with new top tax bracket

APRIL 23: James prepares relief payments, rent subsidies

The new legislation, called the Economic Stabilization Act, formalizes moves the government has made since the pandemic began, including postponing commercial property tax payments until Oct. 1. Filing and paying employer health tax, provincial sales tax, hotel tax, carbon tax, motor fuel tax and tobacco tax has also been deferred to Sept. 30.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Just Posted

SPCA seeks owners of dog found between Sicamous and Revlestoke

Two-year-old German shepherd cross had no identification when found on June 21

Shuswap Watershed Council to continue without voter approval

Province supports extension of Columbia Shuswap Regional District service beyond 2020

RCMP respond after bear spray used in altercation at Sicamous 7-Eleven

Police release individuals involved without charges

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

A thunderstorm may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain

Parking in downtown Salmon Arm moving to two hours except for one street

Pay stations vandalized, council discusses plan for adopting credit card payments

COVID-19: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Film industry, theatres, resorts and hotels begin opening

Central Okanagan mosquito population targeted in control program

Crews may be spotted next week throughout Central Okanagan, weather permitting

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Lost Okanagan camper found safe after three-day search

Vernon RCMP, search and rescue, police dog and air units were utilized in the search

Rockets’ Mallette named assistant coach for 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Mallette was named head coach of the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) in March 2020

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

Summerland Rodeo Grounds proposed as site to house temporary agricultural workers

Residents voiced opposition to the use of the Summerland Rodeo Grounds, citing health concerns

Predator possibly killed cats in Kelowna: BC SPCA

Several cats have been found dead near parks in Kelowna

Most Read