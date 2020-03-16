The Downtown Vernon Association responded to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, March 13. (File photo)

COVID-19: ‘For most of us, we have no backup plan,’ North Okanagan business says

Downtown Vernon Association urges public to support local businesses

The Downtown Vernon Association is encouraging residents to shop local amid growing concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The health and safety of downtown residents, workers and visitors is of utmost importance to the organization and it says it’s closely monitoring the evolving situation and will inform stakeholders of relevant changes.

“The first priority is to take appropriate steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure our entire community remains healthy,” the DVA said in a statement.

But local businesses in Vernon are already feeling the effects of the novel coronavirus and many have turned to social media to encourage residents to shop locally.

“We’re willing to go pick up people’s vehicles and bring them down because at this point we’ll go under,” said Chelsey Langlois at Vernon’s OK Tire. “It’s just scary”

Malea’s Esthetics posted a Facebook story explaining the reality of small businesses if a mandatory lock down is required.

“For most of us, we have no backup plan, no sick pay, no vacation time,” the company wrote. “When we are not at work, we make zero dollars and still have rent due.

“If you are in the position, please support small businesses during this difficult and uncertain time.”

The DVA echoed this sentiment.

“Our community health as a whole depends on working together, and our small businesses are the lifeblood of the downtown Vernon economy,” the DVA wrote. “We want to make sure they continue to stay successful while maintaining appropriate public health safety measures.”

The DVA is continuing to work with the City of Vernon, health authorities and other organizations and are adjusting plans and promotions as necessary.

“We appreciate your support of local downtown business community and look forward to welcoming everyone back to #DiscoverDowntown soon.”

READ MORE: UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

READ MORE: Vernon Aquatic Centre shuts down hot spots; pools, weight room still open

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirusSmall Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North American stock markets plunge again, loonie down, commodities fall
Next story
Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Just Posted

Missing Salmon Arm man last seen in Vernon

RCMP are asking the public for help in trying to locate Grayam Parent, 21

Trans-Canada highway traffic disrupted west of Chase

The highway is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following an early-morning collision.

In Photos: Classic sleds race in Malakwa

There was still enough snow on the ground for sledders young and old to have some fun races.

Update: Salmon Arm RCMP, Fire Department investigate brushfire

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a vacant lot in downtown Salmon Arm.

Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

No travel ban, but travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits well over 300 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

COVID-19: No international flights at Kelowna International Airport

Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary will be the only cities operating flights across borders

Panic shoppers clearing North Okanagan grocery shelves

Non-perishables, eggs, chicken, beef, past and rice added to the list of sold out items

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COVID-19: ‘For most of us, we have no backup plan,’ North Okanagan business says

Downtown Vernon Association urges public to support local businesses

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

Morning Start: Where did the Black Death get its name?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 16, 2020

Revelstoke doctor calls on ski resort to shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic

Other B.C. resorts have closed, and Dr. Bret Batchelor doesn’t want to see those travellers come here

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Most Read