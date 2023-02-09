The Bullpen recently opened in Lake Country as a small breed doggy daycare. (Jordy Cunningham/the Calendar)

Cuteness overload at Lake Country’s new doggy daycare

The Bullpen is located at Turtle Bay Crossing

There’s a new business in Lake Country and it’s something to bark about.

The Bullpen is a small breed doggy daycare operated by mother-daughter duo Laura Kolton and Mya Geiger.

Kolton says it was always her dream to open a business like this.

“For years I’ve owned French bulldogs and I did find that because they can have a lot of health issues, skin issues, behavioural issues I wanted a place that was a little more in tune to dogs that might need a little bit of spoiling, might have a few anxiety issues – just a smaller space where we can really take our time with the dogs.”

The business has been open for about two weeks now.

The pair agrees it’s been a lot of fun getting to know the dogs and their owners.

“Everyone has been completely different, there’s no two dogs that are the same,” Geiger says. “We have mama’s boys and we have dogs that can’t wait to get away from their mom because they just want to play with their buddies.

“Also, we’re starting to meet a lot of people like us… with a dog where there’s allergies and there’s all these health restrictions, having a place where you can just fully trust your animal and go and do your errands… You can just let your animal be and trust the people that they’re with.”

Now that Kolton’s dream is a reality, she has big plans for the business.

“We plan for a grand opening once the weather gets a little bit warmer.”

The opening will include live music, something Kolton hopes could be a regular thing where dogs and their owners can all hang out together.

Learn more about the business by checking them out on social media – The Bullpen Lake Country – or by visiting their location at Turtle Bay Crossing.

