Day for no-cost dental hygiene treatment coming up in Salmon Arm

Gift from the Heart Day, an annual day of no-cost dental hygiene treatment for people who otherwise can’t afford the service, is coming up soon.

This year it is being held on Saturday, June 26.

Not all dental clinics offer the service, so it’s recommended to check with dental providers.

Gift from the Heart is a national non-profit charity which provides vulnerable Canadians with no-cost essential oral health care services.

The Smile People dental hygiene clinic in Salmon Arm participates.

According to a news release from the Smile People clinic, clients are seen on a first booked, first served basis, and bookings can be made by phoning 250-832-6692 or emailing grin@thesmilepeople.ca.

“We are accepting new appointments for June 26, as well as looking for helpers and other dental professionals willing to come help out for a day of dental care like you’ve never seen before,” stated the release.

