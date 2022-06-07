Charles Ouyang cooks up some food samples using his own stir-fry sauces produced at the Zest Commercial Food Hub during the March 22 Zestfest. Starting June 10, the food hub will host the Zest Night Market on Friday evenings throughout the summer. (File photo)

Food vendors, music and more to take part in weekly Zest Night Market in Salmon Arm

Market will take place Friday evenings at Zest Commercial Food Hub

Food trucks, vendors, music and more can be enjoyed Friday evenings at the Zest Night Market.

Salmon Arm’s Zest Commercial Food Hub, at 1140 4th Ave. SW, launched the night market as a bi-weekly event in May.

Starting June 10, the market will be a weekly occurrence until September, giving people more opportunities to stop by and discover the numerous food items being produced locally.

Food trucks will continue to be a night market staple, as well as live music, said food hub manager Tracy Edwards. Eighteen vendors will be at the June 10 market, and Edwards expects more will come onboard as the event continues through the summer.

The Zest Night Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the Zest Commercial Food Hub page on Facebook.

