Salmon Arm businesses are experimenting with ways to limit contact when delivering products. (Pixabay Image)

Grocery runs keep Salmon Arm delivery service busy

Businesses introduce ways to support customers while limiting contact

The onset of the COVID-19 virus and related restrictions have made it an interesting time to be in the delivery service.

Doug Revel, owner of Salmon Arm’s Bizzy Bee Delivery Service, said he and his employees are about as busy as they were before the virus’ spread led many people to spend a lot of time isolated in their homes. Revel said many of the restaurants which Bizzy Bee delivered for have closed down, but he and his drivers’ time is filled picking up and delivering large grocery orders.

Read More: IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Read More: Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

With those orders, Revel has noted an increased demand for toilet paper.

Revel said some people have been apprehensive about close contact with delivery drivers to the point that he has had money tossed to him from a distance. He said he recognizes this is a time of uncertainty for people and the customer’s comfort is important, so he is happy to accommodate any requests to limit physical contact. Deliveries made to seniors’ homes are all being dropped off at the front desk. Revel said he had never been a fan of the use of E-Transfers, but is happy to accept them now given the circumstances.

Read More: 24,000 Canadian Forces members ready to be deployed to help with COVID-19 response

Read More: ‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

For the health of delivery drivers and clients alike, Revel said they are going to great lengths to keep things clean. He described incessant handwashing, gloves and a disinfectant alcohol spray for the drivers’ debit machines.

Other methods to get essential items while limiting contact with others are seeing increased use. The Salmon Arm Save-On Foods location offers an online order and pickup. According to Save-On’s website, demand for the service has been such that pickup time slots are limited. The store has also limited the number of items available online in order to fulfill the grocery needs of as many customers as possible.

Some liquor stores, including are also offering home delivery. The Hideaway Liquor Store is offering a service called Text 2 Trunk, limiting contact by taking orders and payment by text message and e-transfer before putting products in the waiting vehicle’s trunk.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Just Posted

Grocery runs keep Salmon Arm delivery service busy

Businesses introduce ways to support customers while limiting contact

IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

Salmon Arm Silverbacks meet Snakes in BCHL simulated conference final

BCHL turns to video game and players from remaining teams to crown a simulated league playoff winner

Okanagan Spirits donating free sanitizer to those most at risk during COVID-19 pandemic

The Okanagan distillery’s spirits that would have become whisky or gin is now being denatured to make hand sanitizer

Second million-dollar lotto ticket sold in Vernon

Same thing happened on March 7; somebody won Guaranteed Match Number prize

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Okanagan business pumped to expand amid COVID-19

Co-op has plans for a second Vernon fuel station on Okanagan Landing Road

70-year-old Kelowna man arrested after report of shots fired inside a home

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on March 28 in Kelowna

LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus tests not done at B.C. patient centres, referrals only

24,000 Canadian Forces members ready for COVID-19 response: Defence Minister

No direct requests made by premiers yet, national defence minister says

‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

Single mom in Golden says she’s already going to the food bank after being laid off

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

Crucial details of Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program expected today

The government has rolled out a bailout package totalling more than $200 billion

14-day quarantine is key, but hospitals preparing for potential COVID-19 ‘surge’: Tam

Influx of snowbirds, March break travellers expected

Most Read