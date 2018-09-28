Inclusive Arts Pottery & Craft Studio opens

This coming Monday, Oct. 1, Barb Belway will be opening Inclusive Arts Pottery & Craft Studio at 81 Hudson Ave.

“I’m very excited about it; it’s a culmination of being a crazy crafter,” says Barb. “I was at Westgate Market but I had the opportunity to move the studio and it snowballed from there.”

At Westgate the studio was upstairs and not accessible to people with mobility issues.

“I’m focusing on being inclusive, accessible, fun, and keeping the cost down so more people can participate. We’re trying to reach out to community groups and tailor classes to people’s abilities.”

On her website, www.inclusive-arts.com, Barb has an impressive list of craft and pottery classes throughout the week for kids, teens, adults, and seniors. But her shop is much more than classes; it’s all about encouraging artistic talent and having a welcoming place for people to drop in.

“We’ve got a coffee bar and art tables. You can come and have a coffee and pick a colouring sheet and colour ($5). You can watch the classes. We have open art tables; you can bring your sketch paper in and chat and meet new people. I love the idea of a community studio. It’s like the art room in school – you can go there all the time.”

There is also a gift shop that will have novelty items, art supplies, seasonal gifts, and lots of pottery.

“Some people say they can’t draw a stick person but you give them clay and they’re totally engrossed and happy building something. It’s relaxing and therapeutic,” says Barb.

“We’re all artists. We all have creativity.”

The studio will be open typical store hours and some evenings for classes.

You can find Inclusive Arts on Facebook or contact Barb at 250-833-2322 for more information.

Related: Business Spotlight – Family Resource Centre on the move

Apples won’t let them retire

“We announced our intention to retire about this time last year but we haven’t yet sold the business. And because apples pay no heed to our intentions, they have been growing – and are now maturing – and we are once again selling our apples in our market,” says Harriet Hanna.

Harriet says many people thought no one was looking after the fruit and there would be no fruit sales this year.

“We have, of course, been caring for the orchard as usual and the fruit looks phenomenal this year.”

There is no gift store or garden centre anymore, but the irrigation department is open and there are a few store fixtures for sale and some plants.

“The plan is to be open as long as we have apples, maybe a week or two beyond Thanksgiving.”

The store is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Sunday. It is located at 3181 11th Ave. NE, right beside McDonald’s.

New services at Bonnie’s

Brooklyn Browne is a new certified clinical esthetician at Bonnie’s Skincare & Esthetics.

“Being on the clinical side of things, I deal more with analyzing and treating certain skin types and conditions, starting in the deeper layers of the skin,” says Brooklyn, a native of Calgary.

She did her training at the National Institute of Wellness and Esthetics in Calgary.

“My main focuses are new services to the spa, mirco-needling and removal of skin abnormalities. Micro-needling is performed with a device whose head contains hypodermic needles that intentionally create superficial ‘micro-injuries’ to induce the healing process that includes new collagen production.” (This includes acne scarring, scars from surgery, stretch marks, sun damage and age spots, enlarged pores, and thinning hair). She also offers classic vampire facials, and a number of other treatments dealing with skin abnormalities such as skin tags.

“I’m really excited to be here,” says Brooklyn. “I have family here and I’ve always known I wanted to be in B.C.”

To book an appointment with Brooklyn, phone Bonnie’s at 250-804-2335 or visit the website at bonnieskincare.ca

They are located below Junglemania.

SASCU director resigns

Sascu Financial announced the resignation of board director Charlotte Sutherland, ACCUD, effective immediately.

“Charlotte has advised us that she must resign from the board due to unforeseen family health issues,” says Barry Johnson, Board Chair of SASCU Financial Group. “The board would like to thank Charlotte for her diligent service and for always placing the interests of the members first. We wish her the very best.”

Charlotte was elected for a second three-year term in 2018 and served as board secretary. Current director John Schlosar will serve out the remainder of Charlotte’s term and 2018 runner-up candidate Trent Sismey, a chartered professional accountant who owns his a local accounting firm, has been appointed to the remaining vacant term ending in May 2020.

New esthetician at Shuswap Bliss

Carmen Kruger is the newest member of Shuswap Bliss Day Spa & Massage. She has 20 years experience and has lived and worked all over the world: England, Namibia, South Africa, and Canada. Carmen moved from Calgary with her family. She speaks English, German, and Afrikaans.

Shuswap Bliss is located 251 Harbourfront Dr. NE. Contact them at 250-804-4863

Send your business news to leahblain.shuswapmarketnews@gmail.com

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter