Integrity Roofing seeks nominees for roof replacement contest

From Salmon Arm to Sorrento, the search for a worthy roof is on

Integrity Roofing owner Josh Bickle congratulates Sicamous’ Rob Sutherland, who was selected in 2017 as the nominee to receive a new roof and gutters free of charge. Sutherland was nominated for his volunteer work as a hockey and baseball coach despite medical issues which left him unable to work. (Image contributed by Lisa Jacques)

Salmon Arm’s Integrity Roofing is once again seeking nominations for a worthy recipient of a new roof.

As an annual gesture of appreciation to the communities which support them, the company has opened nominations for the past eight years to select the recipient of a complimentary roof renovation.

Josh and Joanna Bickle, founders of Integrity Roofing, say the idea is return the favour to someone who, regardless of their situation, gives their own time to better the community.

“Ideally it’s somebody who gives back to the community in some way,” says Joanna. “The idea behind it is kind of like a random act of kindness for somebody who does a lot in the community and who might not have much themselves.”

To qualify for the free roofing work entrants must be nominated by someone else in the community. Nominations should include the name of the nominee, address of the roof to be replaced, a short description of why they should be considered for the free roof, and the nominator’s name and contact information.

The eligible areas covered in will be from Salmon Arm to Sorrento, including Silver Creek, Sicamous and Enderby.

Nominations may be submitted by email to info@integrityroofing.ca, faxed to 250-833-1100 or by mail to PO Box 10021, Salmon Arm, V1E 3B9. They will not be accepting nominations over the phone, only written submissions will be taken in. The final deadline for nominations is June 30.

Only asphalt-shingled roofs will be considered for replacement, no metal, cedar shingles or flat roofs will qualify for nomination.

The Bickles will choose semifinalists and inspect the nominated roofs to determine which will be chosen for replacement. Further nomination details and the winner will be announced on the Integrity Roofing Facebook page.

The roof replacement will be completed by Integrity Roofing, with the Salmon Arm Home Building Centre and GAF Building Supplies providing the shingles and other materials to complete the project.

All costs associated with replacing the roof will be covered entirely by Integrity Roofing and their sponsors. This includes removal of the old roof, replacing any damaged plywood if necessary, labour and materials to put on a new shingled roof, as well as dump costs.

Past nominees who have been gifted with new roofs include a Salmon Arm man burdened by multiple disabilities and confined to a wheelchair, a paramedic and single mother of three, and a longtime community volunteer living on a disability allowance.

