Kelowna’s House of Rose Winery closing down

The last day the winery will be open is Sunday, Dec. 12

For almost 29 years, House of Rose Winery was a staple business in Kelowna.

But as of Dec. 12, the winery will be shutting its doors forever.

House of Rose was one of the first 17 wineries in the Okanagan Valley, launched in 1993 by Vern Rose.

Then in 2009, Aura Rose and her husband, Wouter van der Hall, bought the winery from her dad, to allow him to retire at the age of 81.

“We are happy and sad,” said Rose. “Excited to be retiring, sad that the winery will not continue. We had hoped that any new owners of the property would continue with the winery, the live-music events, grape stomps and picnics we’ve held here over the years. It’s definitely bittersweet.”

The property, located at 2270 Garner Road, has been sold and the wine shop will close permanently on Sunday.

Stores that have House of Rose in stock will continue to sell until it’s gone, however, after that there will be no more of this particular Kelowna wine available.

