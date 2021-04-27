A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

A retail giant is reaching out to the little guy, offering to give B.C. restaurants a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those with specialty items, such as made-from-scratch sauces or jams, are now eligible to sell their products at London Drugs retail locations.

The Canadian company is accepting applications from small businesses that would benefit from their shelf-stable products and merchandise popping up on store shelves within the next week.

“The restaurant industry, particularly those small and locally-owned, have sustained one of the heaviest blows” from the COVID-19 pandemic, said London Drugs president Clint Mahlman.

“We want to offer any support we can to restaurateurs and businesses in our communities right now, and we know our customers do too.”

RELATED: London Drugs to create 'Local Central' aisle for small businesses to sell products

In April, London Drugs launched an initiative that has led to more than 100 local businesses sell their products in stores and earn hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The new restaurant-focused sales opportunity is an extension of that Local Central program.

Food industry operators in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba or Saskatchewan can now submit their products online for consideration.

Small business owners can apply online and must meet a handful of restrictions including:

– Must have a valid Canadian business license or permit

– No alcohol, cannabis or tobacco products

– Product must be Health Canada approved with nutritional facts outlined

– Ability to deliver and replenish to stores, if needed

READ MORE: London Drugs answers Canada's Kids Help Phone call with new 'kind' initiative


