People use electronics outside a coffee shop in Toronto amid a nationwide Rogers outage, affecting many of the telecommunication company’s services, Friday, July 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

People use electronics outside a coffee shop in Toronto amid a nationwide Rogers outage, affecting many of the telecommunication company’s services, Friday, July 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Major telecoms agree to emergency outage deal: Minister Champagne

Deal follows massive Rogers disruption on July 8 that affected millions of Canadians

The federal industry minister says Canada’s major telecom companies have reached a formal agreement to “ensure and guarantee” emergency roaming and other mutual assistance in the case of a major outage.

The deal comes after a massive Rogers Communications Inc. service disruption on July 8 that affected millions of Canadians.

In the days after the outage, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne directed the CEOs of Rogers and other telecom companies to develop a backup plan to prevent a similar scenario, giving them 60 days to do so.

He says the companies have committed to assist one another to ensure 911 connections aren’t affected in the event of an outage.

Champagne says the agreement is only a first step in his network resiliency agenda.

He also says he is taking additional steps, including directing the Canadian Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (CSTAC) to come up with further measures within six months to ensure robust and reliable telecom networks across the country.

RELATED: House of Commons industry committee to investigate Rogers outage

Federal PoliticsInternet and Telecom

Previous story
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.75%, says rates likely need to go higher

Just Posted

Eagle River Secondary in Sicamous undergoes upgrades in time for new school year. Dale Brodoway and Daylon Gray were busy doing finishing touches on Sept. 1, 2022 (Andrea Horton-Eagle Valley News)
Gender neutral washrooms among building upgrades for Sicamous high school

Buckerfield’s Urban Agriculture Series at the Salmon Arm Fair will offer all kinds of information including how to help residents grow food in small and large spaces, just as this community garden at the Salvation Army Food Bank is doing. (Shuswap Food Action photo)
‘Get Growing’: Salmon Arm Fair to help more residents grow food

Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)
British man pleads guilty to UK murder of Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth

Syre before the incident. (Nina Sandovall)
West Kelowna vet, Okanagan Humane Society join forces to save cat