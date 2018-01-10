Mountain Park Motorsports gaining traction

Word of mouth indicates Mountain Park Motorsports is quickly building a positive reputation for itself and the local snowmobiling experience.

The Sicamous business, located at 534 Main Street, has yet to hold its grand opening, though its doors have been open since Dec. 9. Even before then, however, the business was receiving calls from potential customers and, come Christmas time, its staff was hopping to serve a new and rapidly expanding customer base.

“We were overwhelmed, we were so busy we couldn’t keep up,” said manager Gord Bushell, still busy but a little more relaxed now that the Christmas buying rush is over and the ebb and flow of customer traffic has become somewhat more predictable.

“It’s kind of we’re learning as we go,” said Bushell of the team of eight working in the different areas at Mountain Park Motorsports (MPM), from the four-bay garage to the well-supplied showroom. “I’ve never seen so many people come into a business in the morning. They’re all here at 8:30, 9 a.m. The parking lot is full of trucks, Ski-Doos – then they’re gone, and then they come back down in the afternoon and they want this and that. So it’s really busy in the mornings and really busy – sometimes we don’t get out of here until eight o-clock at night.”

While MPM is busy with customer traffic mornings and afternoons, its Trip Advisor page is also receiving traction from users from as far as Great Falls, Montana, all leaving five-out-of-five ratings.

“Stopped in to check out gear while snowmobiling in Sicamous all the way from Montana,” writes one reviewer. “So much gear and great brands to choose from. All the employees were super friendly and helpful. Hands down best motor sports store I’ve ever been in. If you’re in Sicamous, check it out for sure!”

“Everything was run very professionally, the guides were great, and everything was ready to go when we arrived. We were able to rent everything we needed and all the equipment was all new and very high quality. The terrain was amazing, and overall we had a phenomenal time!,” writes another.

Bushell explained rentals are a big part of what MPM has to offer, with a mix of 25 snowmobiles and snowbikes currently available, including two kid-sized sleds. In the summer, the business will offer ATVs and motorcycles. Gear is also available for rent. Then there’s the “arrive and ride” option, where people can store their own snowmobiles with Mountain Park and have them delivered to the hill ready to go.

“Somebody who owns a sled or somebody who owns a home in town or a condo, they leave their sled with us… They just call us and they show up at the bottom of the hill with their helmet and snowmobile suit and we have their sled. And then they come down, at the end of the day, they call us… we meet them at the bottom of the hill, they drive home and we bring the sled back and store it,” said Bushell, explaining this service was part of MPM owner Mitch Hancock’s vision for the business.

Mountain Park Motorsports is open seven days a week. For more information, visit mpmotorsports.com, email salesandservice@mpmotorsports.com or call 250-836-4306.

