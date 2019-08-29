Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., a major Canadian marijuana grower, poses before closing Nasdaq, where his company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. Tilray Inc. says it has signed a deal to acquire Alberta cannabis retailer Four20 in an agreement valued at up to $110 million.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews

Nanaimo’s Tilray Inc. signs deal to acquire Alberta cannabis retailer Four20

Calgary-based Four20 owns and operates six stores in Alberta

Cannabis producer Tilray Inc. says it has signed a deal to acquire Alberta cannabis retailer Four20 in an agreement valued at up to $110 million.

Calgary-based Four20 owns and operates six stores in Alberta and has secured 16 additional store locations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tilray will pay $70 million in Tilray class 2 common shares when the deal closes and an additional $40 million in common shares subject to the achievement of certain performance milestones.

Tilray is making the acquisition through its High Park Holdings Ltd. subsidiary.

The company says it plans to use Four20’s retail expertise to help expand into other provincial markets where licensed producer retail ownership will be permitted in the future.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and subject to customary terms and conditions, including approval by Four20 shareholders and court approval of the arrangement.

READ MORE: Tilray reports Q2 loss grew to US$35M, revenue up

READ MORE: Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Just Posted

Rats rear their pointy heads in Salmon Arm

City joins neighbouring B.C. Interior communities coping with repellent rodents

Professional development days not time off for Shuswap teachers

School District #83 explains purpose of Pro-D days and their benefit to staff, students

Shuswap man seriously injured in trailer explosion

Rolf Manthey in intensive care in Kamloops, fundraiser begun to help with expenses

Alberta man fined after single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Police say 28-year-old Calgary resident fortunate to have escaped with minor injuries

CSRD open house to focus on Centennial Field

Questions from public will be answered at Sept. 12 event at Shuswap Lake Estates

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

South Okanagan woman pampering pets that are living a ruff life

Cassondra Lang believes everyone deserves some grooming attention

Okanagan man allegedly bear-sprays victim, starts random bar fights

The victim jumped into the lake for relief and waited for officials to arrive

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mainly sunny, afternoon clouds

Your weather forecast for Thursday, August 29th, 2019.

Time to count the days until graduation

A young student will have quite a bit of time between the start of Kindergarten and graduation day

VIDEO: A ‘friendly reminder’ from police about speeding in school zones

Don’t. Drivers who ignore the warning will pay a high price

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Most Read