New board for Chase chamber

On Wednesday Jan. 17, Mayor Rick Berrigan swore in a new board of directors for the Chase & District Chamber of Commerce at their AGM held at U-Thi Sushi and Grill. At the helm for 2018/19 is President Stefan Schielke from inTechrity.

Schielke was born and raised in Salmon Arm. He started working on computers back in the days of MS-DOS. After graduation, he spent 12 years living in California and New York City. Working for a global logistics company, he assisted in development of client software solutions in Europe, North and South America. He spent his last two years in New York managing and bartending a busy sports bar in Grammercy Park. Schielke relocated back to Canada and initially worked in the Shuswap construction industry while doing computer support and repairs.

In 2010, he was accepted to a double-degree program in Business Administration and Computer Science at Thompson Rivers University. In May 2015, Schielke graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) and a Bachelor of Computing Science. He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) from the Project Management Institute. (PMI)

He started inTechrity Business Solutions with the desire to bring back what he feels is missing from the service industry today, exceptional customer service and affordable, quality solutions. He wants everyone to receive the respect and service that they deserve.

The 2018/19 Chase & District Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors consists of: Past President Carmen Miller of Miller’s Cabin, President Stefan Schielke of inTechrity, vice-president Kelsey Snelgrove of the Chase Sunflower, Treasurer/Secretary Brock Endean of Red Pier Consulting and directors Kerri Lindsay of Interior Savings Credit Union, Donna Smith-Bradley of Century 21 Lakeside Realty Ltd., Shelley Aimes of Aylmer Road Storage and Joan Anderson of Sunshore Golf Course.

Moving into past president after three years as president and four years on the chamber is Carmen Miller from Miller’s Cabin and, with regrets, the chamber says goodbye to John Seymour of Lakeside Technical Solutions who sat on the board for the 2017 year. They wish him all the best.