Okanagan city rolls out free curbside pick up parking

12 locations in Vernon intended to help retail and dining sectors amid COVID-19

Shopping local, while keeping your distance, has just gotten a whole lot easier in Vernon.

The City of Vernon has launched a pilot curbside pickup program in Downtown, starting Dec. 1 running through to Feb. 27, 2021. With 12 curbside pickup locations on 30th Avenue, the program is intended to help the retail and dining sectors provide another option to safely continue business while helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Vernon curbs COVID-19 impacts with pickup parking downtown

Each pickup location allows for free 10-minute loading and is not meant to be a long-term parking stall.

“We are counting on our businesses and customers to use these spaces in a responsible manner consistent with the intent of the program,” Downtown Vernon Association executive director Susan Lehman said. “Bylaw services will not be monitoring these spaces for time limits, but they will respond to a service request if someone has exceeded the 10-minute time limit.”

Ordering online or by phone and paying in advance will be encouraged to minimize the time required to complete curbside transactions. While each business will have its own process for pick up and delivery, all Provincial Health Orders that are in place regarding distancing, masks, and sanitizing will be followed.

“This program is about protecting customers who are unable to come inside stores and protecting the employees as well,” said Lehman. “While also benefiting the businesses so that they can continue to serve their customers.”

READ MORE: ‘Tis the season to protect your packages: Vernon RCMP

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
