Back to Earth scheduled for Dragon’s Den

A Lavington company is on the grow.

Back to Earth is heading to the Dragon’s Den and will pitch the business in Toronto.

Based in Lavington, Back to Earth creates natural healing products ranging from deodorant to tea and household cleaners.

Founded in 2007 by Kiley Routley, an array of Back to Earth products can now be found in outlets across Canada.

Dragon’s Den airs on CBC and is currently in season 13.

