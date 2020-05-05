The bright green signs are up and Vernon’s FreshCo is slated to open by the end of June 2020. (Signcraft photo)

Okanagan FreshCo openings delayed in Vernon, on target for Kelowna

Plans to open in spring for new grocer bumped to summer

The bright green store name has gone up, and activity continues inside a new downtown staple.

But Vernon residents eager to check out the new FreschCo store will have to wait a bit longer.

The store, at the old downtown Safeway location, likely won’t open until late June now. It was originally scheduled to open in the spring of 2020.

“Our teams are working hard to ensure the store is ready to open and serve the community,” said Michaela Konken, a public affairs associate on behalf of FreshCo.

FreshCo Kelowna in Dilworth Centre will open on Thursday, May 7 with a team of 141 employees. FreshCo Kelowna has made a community donation of $2,500 to Central Okanagan Food Bank.

READ MORE: Vernon FreshCo seeks grocery clerks ahead of spring opening

READ MORE: Downtown Vernon Safeway closes forever

At least three years until 'cataclysmic' virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

