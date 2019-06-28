Vernon’s first legal retail cannabis store is opening Monday, July 1. (Spiritleaf photo)

Okanagan’s first legal cannabis store opens

Spiritleaf’s first Okanagan store opening Canada Day

Okangan entrepreneurs Sarah and Carson Ballantyne are excited to announce that they are opening the Okanagan’s first Spiritleaf location on July 1, 2019.

“The end of prohibition is the start of something incredible in the Okanagan!” Spiritleaf states.

Spiritleaf is a cannabis retail company with stores across Alberta, Saskatchewa and B.C. The news Vernon store (located at 102, 2500 53rd Ave.) is one of several Okanagan locations opening soon. Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton are also slated to open locations.

See: Vernon and Sicamous cannabis stores get provincial nod

The store will provide a premium consumer experience in a welcoming and comfortable environment.

“Our goal: to be a knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis and information on recreational cannabis,” Spiritleaf states.

The store will offer a curated collection of leading cannabis brands. In addition, Spiritleaf’s parent company Inner Spirit Holdings (ISH) is developing its own proprietary products, delivering vertical integration from seed to store. Spiritleaf’s partnership with Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. also provides stores with world class expertise and additional supply from premium producers.

See: Vernon caps downtown cannabis retail applications at six

Spiritleaf and ISH are the first cannabis company to be granted membership into the Canadian Franchise Association. They are establishing a chain of recreational cannabis dispensaries with the vision of becoming the leading recreational cannabis retail chain in Canada.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vernon’s first legal retail cannabis store is opening Monday, July 1. (Spiritleaf photo)

Spiritleaf opens at 102, 2500 53rd Ave. (Spiritleaf photo)

Previous story
Statistics Canada says real GDP grew 0.3% in April, tops expectations

Just Posted

Downtown Trans-Canada Highway improvements not expected until September

Ross Street traffic lights to be moved to Fourth Street NE intersection

WEATHER UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Flipped travel trailer slows traffic on Highway 1 east of Chase

A motor-vehicle accident has traffic moving slowly on Highway 1 east of… Continue reading

Travel helps Shuswap woman heal from death of husband

While everyone is different, a year in Uganda helps local family recover from tragedy

In photos: Salmon Arm Secondary grads come to McGuire Lake park for photo op

Salmon Arm Secondary graduates gathered at McGuire Lake on Thursday for photos… Continue reading

UPDATED: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook were found dead in 1987

Wildsight blames province for damaged forests over the past 20 years

They say poor forest management practices are responsible

Okanagan physiotherapist accused of sexual assault facing new charges

Stephen Witvoet is now accused of assaulting 14 people between 2009 and 2016

New features of B.C.’s campsite reservation system to launch this winter

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

Summerland Grade 8 students receive top award

S.A. MacDonald Award is presented for excellence in academics, athletics, leadership and service

Our history in pictures: Down at the Avon

The Avon Hotel is now a parking lot on Hudson Avenue. Originally… Continue reading

‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta government lawyer argued that the province’s turn-off-the taps legislation not meant to hurt B.C.

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench to be removed by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

Most Read