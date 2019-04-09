The fourth annual Nexus Job Fair attracted upwards of 500 people Tuesday. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

One of Okanagan’s largest hiring event draws hundreds

The 4th annual Nexus Job Fair took place at the Vernon Lodge Tuesday, April 9.

Hundreds of North Okanagan residents are on the hunt for a job.

The fourth annual Nexus job fair, which is is organized by NexusBC Community Resource Centre in partnership with WorkBC, took place Tuesday, April 9 at the Vernon Lodge in the grand ballroom.

If you missed this event, or want to broaden your job search, you can check out the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair April 11 in Kelowna.

See: Career fair on open door to opportunity

The annual Vernon Job Fair is the city’s largest hiring event.

“It’s been really good,” said Lee Brinkman, marketing coordinator with NexusBC. “It’s been nice and steady, which is nice for the employer because they can engage with each job seeker.”

Leeann Wilhelm, marketing and community liaison with WorkBC and community futures North Okanagan, said the event saw over 40 employers and about 400 – 500 job seekers.

“It’s been great, just a steady stream of people since the doors opened at 10 a.m. and it’s fantastic actually,” she said.

“This is an opportunity to come and meet the employers and chat with the folks who are doing the hiring. Most of these tables are the hiring team, the HR team and rarely do we get the opportunity to shake hands and meet people one to one. When we’re job searching, majority of the time you’re emailing or your faxing resumes in, or it’s an online application process.”

Wilhelm said that Work B.C. is heading into seasonal employment for the summer months. She said it is also a good opportunity to make a first impression, tweak resumes — with the help of Community Futures if needed — and then formally apply with an upper hand.

“When there are job fairs happening, I really encourage job seekers to come in and meet these people. Get that first impression because often you don’t get to have that opportunity.”

Related: Annual Vernon job fair returns

Related: Multi-community job fair in Enderby to see dozens of employers

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

 

The fourth annual Nexus Job Fair attracted upwards of 500 people Tuesday. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Previous story
Slurpees coming to Sicamous
Next story
Gunsmithing a family tradition for Salmon Arm men

Just Posted

Cancer society cancels Salmon Arm Relay for Life

Former committee members still hope to be able to hold a Luminary Walk at Marine Park

SASCU powers Innovation Centre

Credit union contributes $125,000 with 10-year sponsorship agreement

Okanagan-Shuswap extended care facility workers vote in favour of strike

HEU members at six Good Samaritan Society sites in B.C. vote 94 per cent in favour of job action

7-Eleven to demolish burned building in Salmon Arm

Company official says convenience store will relocate to another location in city

B.C. Tree Fruits fills top jobs

BC Tree Fruits Co-operative has two new senior executives.

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Most Read