From left to right: Claude Lamoureux O.C., FCIA, Chief Clarence Louie O.C., Annette Verschuren O.C., Stephen J. R. Smith. Photo credit: Tom Sandler (CNW Group/JA Canada)

Osoyoos chief earns induction to Canadian Business Hall of Fame

Osoyoos Indian Band chief recognized as one of the country’s most distinguished business leaders

Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie is being recognized as one of the country’s most distinguished business leaders with an induction into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

Louie is one of four of the 2019 Class of Companion Inductees, alongside CEO’s and the retired president and CEO of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

“The 2019 Class of Companion Inductees is a very special group. The Canadian Business Hall of Fame is honoured to recognize their enduring contributions to the business community and our country,” said David Denison, Chancellor of the Order of the Business Hall of Fame, in a news release. “On June 19, 2019, we will have the great privilege of highlighting their excellence in business leadership, outstanding professional achievements and dedication to bettering Canada’s social fabric.”

Louie was named to the Order of Canada in 2017 for his innovative contributions to increasing economic opportunities for indigenous communities. He was first elected OIB chief in 1984 and along with OIB council, he has had a hand in developing many business projects including Spirit Ridge and the Nk’Mip Resort, Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course and the Senkulmen Business Park. The Osoyoos Indian Band owns over 32,000 acres of land in the South Okanagan and through OIB Holdings Corporation they have established leases with several developments and agricultural leases in excess of 1,000 acres — including grape production.

Some of Louie’s other accolades include; he was presented with the Order of British Columbia, presented with the award for Business Community Development by the National Aboriginal Achievement Foundation and presented with the Aboriginal Tourism BC award for Inspirational Leadership.

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame was established by JA Canada in 1979 to honour Canada’s pre-eminent business leaders for their professional and philanthropic achievements. Companions are nominated by their peers and are chosen by an independent selection committee. As the national partner of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, Lee Hecht Harrison Knightsbridge is responsible for managing the overall search process and identifying potential nominees according to key criteria.

“The dedication and achievements of the 2019 Companion Class sets an excellent example for our JA youth, who are Canada’s future leaders” said Scott Hillier, President and CEO, JA Canada. “We are honoured to recognize these Canadian business leaders for the inspiration they provide to our students, as they work towards recognizing their dreams and creating lives that enrich us all.”

This year’s Class of Companions will formally be inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame at the 2019 Gala Dinner and Induction Ceremony at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Proceeds from this gala help JA Canada meet the growing demand for financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs for Canadian students, which are essential to youth’s future success.

Canada needs a digital ID system, bankers association says

