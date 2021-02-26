Popular Keremeos pub up for sale

Owner Liza Sanders is selling The Wrong Turn Tavern for $800,000

The Wrong Turn Tavern in Keremeos is for sale. (Facebook)

The Wrong Turn Tavern is up for sale.

A Keremeos native, proprietor Liza Sanders has run the restaurant for the last seven years, after buying the property with her daughter and son-in-law in 2013.

The Wrong Turn Tavern is currently listed for sale at $800,000.

Sanders had previously been looking for a private buyer, but the last season introduced additional complications to her life.

“I need a back operation and am finding it hard juggling Mexican and Canadian investments,” Sanders wrote on Facebook.

In addition to the difficulty of managing businesses in two countries, Sanders also said that staying in Keremeos over the last winter reminded her how much she likes to stay warm.

“The tavern needs someone who likes all of the seasons,” she said.

The restaurant’s listing promotes the loyal patronage for the pub and the regular live music it offers.

The 5,300 square foot property also includes two suites on the second floor, which are being advertised for the owner’s quarters and a rental.

The kitchen and bar equipment also comes with the property, as well as five parking spots of grandfathered street parking.

