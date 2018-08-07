Predator Ridge hosting job fair Thursday

Predator Ridge is holding a hiring fair on Thursday, Aug. 9.

Predator Ridge is holding a hiring fair on Thursday, Aug. 9.

The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is being presented by the resort department heads and will take place in the ballroom on the lower floor of the Clubhouse at the resort.

“Department heads are excited to meet hard-working people who have a passion for the hospitality and resort industry. All individuals, whether they prefer to work in a dynamic customer facing role or behind the scenes, are encouraged to attend,” Rod Cochrane, General Manager, said in a release.

“The hiring fair is the perfect opportunity to learn what it takes to be part of a team that strives to deliver the above and beyond experience that Predator Ridge is known for,” Cochrane said. “Our people are the front line helping to create memorable experiences that exceed our guests and homeowners expectations.”

Cochrane also added, “we build amazing teams and with this second wave of hiring it’s a great opportunity to join us in one of many areas including landscaping, turf care, golf operations, food & beverage, accommodations, and housekeeping.”

You can scope out the openings at www.PredatorRidge.com/Employment.

Previous story
After 36 years, an iconic Lower Mainland costume shop will close its doors

Just Posted

Okanagan to be hit by a heat wave

Temperatures could get as high as 40 C

Shuswap Highway 1 projects won’t proceed until 2019

MLA says province could begin Salmon Arm West project while consulting with First Nations

Feds jump in to fund invasive mussels research in B.C.

Funding to help combat zebra and quagga mussels

Updated: Snowy Mountain wildfire now 40 per cent contained

Progress continues to be made on the South Okanagan’s largest wildfire

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Heat wave sparks North Okanagan wildfire growth

The Lumby area has four fires of note.

Open-flame floating lanterns land in B.C. residential neighbourhood

‘It did pose a risk to the community,’ fire chief says

Predator Ridge hosting job fair Thursday

Predator Ridge is holding a hiring fair on Thursday, Aug. 9.

Vernon back-to-school Reading Refresher Camp coming up

Help your child boost their reading skills in this one-week camp.

North Okanagan fitness specialist ranked top five in Canada

Sareena Sharma-Nickoli runs Soul Studio in Vernon.

After 36 years, an iconic Lower Mainland costume shop will close its doors

Costume rental shop has been a Cloverdale landmark for nearly four decades

‘Little buggers’ help North Okanagan man reach 98

Friends, family, neighbours gather in Cherryville to celebrate Carl Werner’s latest birthday

North Okanagan councillor talks amalgamation

Spallumcheen’s Ed Hanoski wants topic on October ballot for township and City of Armstrong

Most Read