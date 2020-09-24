Regional district gives birth to Shuswap Economic Development Society

Twelve directors appointed at Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s September meeting

The new Shuswap Economic Development Society now has its first board of directors.

Twelve directors were appointed to staggered terms from one to three years at the Sept. 17 meeting of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

The society was incorporated to undertake economic development planning and provide services for Electoral Area C (South Shuswap), D (Falkland, Salmon Valley, Ranchero, Deep Creek) and F (North Shuswap).

It will be addressing business attraction, retention and expansion. Services will be designed to encourage job creation, create a sustainable and diverse industrial, commercial and agricultural tax base and promote a strong economic future.

Six directors are from Electoral Area F, two from Area C, two from Area D and two from outside the electoral areas.

Appointed for a one-year term ending Sept. 17, 2021 were Ken Rogers, Cynthia Bentley and Dave Peters.

Two-year terms went to Adam Oruclar, Mark Bourgeau and Miki Andrejevic.

The six directors appointed to a three-year term were: Adam Blair, Colin Munro, Gary Christopherson, Joan Ragsdale, Monica Seys and Maria Otting.

In a news release, the CSRD extended its congratulations to the new directors on their selection and thanked them for their commitment to advancing the economic well-being of their communities.

Next steps for the society will be to enter into a service agreement with the CSRD and set up the organizational structure. The new society is expected to take over the provision of economic development services for the three electoral areas in early 2021.

economic growth

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

