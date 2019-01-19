Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets criticism from yet another major Facebook investor about the structure of the company’s shares. (Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris)

Report: Facebook’s privacy lapses may result in record fine

U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it was unable to comment due to the U.S. government shutdown

Facebook may be facing the biggest fine ever imposed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for privacy violations involving the personal information of its social network’s 2.2 billion users.

The Washington Post reported the FTC is considering hitting Facebook with a penalty that would top its previous record fine of $22.5 million , which it dealt to Google in 2012. The story published Friday cited three unidentified people familiar with the discussions.

In an automated response, the FTC said it was unable to comment, citing its closure due to the U.S. government shutdown. Facebook declined to comment.

The potential fine stems from an FTC investigation opened after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica had vacuumed up details about 87 million Facebook users without their permission.

