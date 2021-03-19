Statistics Canada says retail sales fell for the second consecutive month in January as many non-essential retailers were forced to restrict in-person shopping due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell for the second consecutive month in January as many non-essential retailers were forced to restrict in-person shopping due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Retail sales fall 1.1% in January to $52.5 billion: StatsCan

Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores dropped 17.8%, furniture and home furnishings stores lost 15.1%

Canadian retail sales fell for a second consecutive month in January as many non-essential retailers were forced to restrict in-person shopping due to the pandemic, but early indications point to a rebound in February as the restrictions eased.

Statistics Canada said Friday retail sales fell 1.1 per cent to $52.5 billion for the first month of the year, however its preliminary February estimate pointed to a gain of 4.0 per cent for the month.

“The recovery in February retail sales adds to the evidence suggesting that GDP growth continued into the second month of the year,” CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes wrote in a report suggesting the bank’s forecast for the first quarter might have been too conservative.

“That being said, the risks to the economy from the third wave of the virus are now greater than they were at the time those forecasts were made. As a result, the second quarter might begin on weaker footing than previously envisioned.”

Recent economic data has suggested a stronger-than-expected start to the year.

Statistics Canada reported last week that the economy added 259,000 jobs in February, outpacing the net gain of 75,000 jobs that had been expected and the Bank of Canada said earlier this month that it now expects the economy to grow in the first quarter compared with its earlier expectation that there would be a contraction to start the year.

TD Bank economist Ksenia Bushmeneva said credit and debit card data show spending staged a solid rebound as provinces began to gradually lift restrictions last month.

“All in all, the Canadian economy has shown relative resilience in the face of the second wave of the pandemic, and the recent economic reopening ushers optimism about the days ahead,” Bushmeneva wrote.

“That being said, the slow pace of vaccination-to-date and the recent uptick in cases continue to pose uncertainty to consumers and businesses alike about what the next few months could hold.”

The drop in January retail sales came as core retail sales — which exclude gas stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 1.4 per cent.

Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores dropped 17.8 per cent and furniture and home furnishings stores lost 15.1 per cent. Sales at sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores fell 16.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, higher gasoline prices helped boost sales at gasoline stations which saw an increase of 0.9 per cent in January.

In volume terms, overall retail sales fell 1.6 per cent in January.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pizza and a passion for fresh food inspires two new Salmon Arm businesses

Just Posted

Salmon Arm entrepreneur David Allard stands next to the stone mill he uses to produce organic flours for his Mount Ida Grain Company, which he uses for the pizzas produced by his other business, the Westgate Food Hub, both of which are located in the Westgate Public Market, on Thursday, March 18. 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Pizza and a passion for fresh food inspires two new Salmon Arm businesses

Entrepreneur David Allard creates synergy with Mount Ida Grain Company and Westgate Food Hub

Construction at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College is not part of a big project, rather maintenance involving water damage. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Construction at Salmon Arm campus not the start of something new

New 60-bed project at Okanagan College won’t be starting until 2022

A rare short-eared owl was found dead in a Saanich backyard on Vancouver Island in October, 2020 and was to be sent for testing to find out if it had ingested rat poison. (Kimberly Adamec photo)
City of Salmon Arm receives compliments on its stance on rat poison

City told it’s first one outside Greater Vancouver, Victoria to ban rodenticides on city property

The Bruhn Bridge, where the Trans-Canada Highway crosses the Sicamous Channel. (File photo)
Cyclist and driver safety noted as priorities for Shuswap highway bridge

Design approved in 2018 has been altered to change intersection and pedestrian use

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
30 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Interior Health

One of the deaths is linked to an outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

A map of the South Perimiter Road. (City of Kelowna)
Construction begins for Kelowna’s long-awaited South Perimeter Road

The Upper Mission will soon be accessible via Southeast Kelowna

Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church at 35063 Page Rd. in Abbotsford is among three Fraser Valley churches that sought to hold in-person services amid the COVID-19 pandemic while gatherings were banned by public health orders. (Google Maps)
B.C. judge dismisses churches’ petition against COVID-19 rules, lawyer says

Three churches in Langley, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack sought to hold in-person services

Kelowna’s Matthew Wedman takes a face-off against his old team the Seattle Thunderbirds. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)
Member of Kelowna Rockets cohort tests positive for COVID-19

Season to begin as scheduled on March 26

(Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)
Petition circulates supporting locked out Kelowna Cabs dispatchers

A Change.org petition has garnered almost 400 signatures supporting the dispatchers

Okanagan Golf Club. (Facebook)
Kelowna fire crews extinguish blaze at Okanagan Golf Club

The fire sparked on Thursday afternoon near the course’s ninth fairway

Vancouver resident Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 17. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: Terrified Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Jamie Coutts reported the incident to police, who launched an investigation

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

Chris Straw, pictured with his grandson Luca, left, and Marc Doré have been identified as the men who died in a construction accident on Gabriola Island on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy R. Jeanette Martin)
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members

Chris Straw and Marc Doré identified as men killed when concrete pump boom failed Tuesday

Most Read