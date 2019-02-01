Salmar Classic expands availability for community use

The Salmar Classic now has its own website and is open for more community use.

“Instead of being open one week a month for community rentals it’s now open all the time,” says Esther Neustaeter, assistant manager at the Salmar. “You can go on the website (calendar) to see what days are available.”

The website lists all prices and has suggestions for its uses: fundraisers, meetings, promotions, film festivals, concerts, video game parties and private rentals.

In the busy movie seasons, summer and Christmas, the Classic will be available for regular movies as well as continuing to have it open for community use.

“The Classic is the home of the film society and there will be more days for the film society to use as well, and operas and ballets are still going on.”

Fifth Annual Job & Career Fair

The Neskonlith Indian Band is hosting its 5th annual Job & Career Fair on March 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort in Salmon Arm. The fair is hosted in collaboration with Splatsin, Okanagan College, Community Futures Development Corporation Salmon Arm and School District 83.

The event is open to all.

For more information, contact Delair Ignatius, Neskonlith Education Service Worker, NECcoordinator@neskonlith.net

On the move

Ardene is now open at its new location in the Mall at Piccadilly and HUB International in Piccadilly is moving down the mall across from the lotto booth.

Angela Den Otter is now offering her holistic massage and energy work from her home. For the past year she worked out of HealthQuest Natural Health & Gift Gallery.

“I’m so grateful for the year I’ve spent…especially all the knowledge and wisdom Hank shared with me about natural medicine,” says Angela.

She is now offering a new work, cranial and spinal release.

Angela’s usual hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Phone 250-803-2769 or visit her Facebook page, Angela’s Holistic Massage and Energy Work, for more information.

‘Own It’ workshop

Stephanie Lafazanos is offering a workshop just for women on Sunday, Feb. 24, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Galeria Estima, in Westgate Public Market.

“It’s to help women step out of a victim-like life, like life is happening to them and help them create their own lives and make the rules. It’s empowering. I’m going to use Qigong and energy work and we’re going to clear any blockages around negative emotions,” says Stephanie.

“We tend to blame and project our problems onto other people. Owning it is about taking responsibility for yourself and how you’re feeling.”

Early bird prices are in effect until Feb. 4. Space is limited to 10 participants.

For more information, go to www.wildlywoman.com.

