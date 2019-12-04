Salmon Arm businesses want to give family in need a lift

A Salmon Arm car dealership plans to give a struggling Shuswap family a lift this Christmas.
Braby Motors is working with Fix Auto, Kal Tire and Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union to donate a 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan to a family in need. The vehicle will come with two sets of wheels and tires, $1500 worth of insurance and a gas card.
“Because we are a family run business, I think it is important to remain local and give back to our community. We see people coming through here with car troubles and families that might be in need,” said Mallory Puddifant who works for Braby Motors.
“This time of year is just a really great time to give back and supply something for a family that maybe just needs a little extra boost.”
If you know someone whose family needs a new set of wheels before the holidays, you can send a nomination to shuswapchristmascar@gmail.com. Nominations must be 400 words or less explaining why the family is deserving and how their transportation needs would be better met with the minivan.
Nominations must be received before noon on Dec. 13 and the donors expect to surprise the van’s recipients by presenting it to them on Dec. 20.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter