Nikki and Thomas Lees, with their baby son Tom and daughter Anna, are surrounded by friends old and new, including Justin Braby and some of his team at Braby Motors, Derick Miller and Dale Smith from Fix Auto, Barry Johnson and Barry Delaney representing SASCU and Justin Myhre from Kal Tire, who were proud to provide the Lees with a fully refurbished 2012 Dodge Caravan just in time for Christmas 2018. Braby Motors and other local businesses are repeating the donation this year. (File Photo)

Salmon Arm businesses want to give family in need a lift

Braby Motors, Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU bring back Christmas van giveaway

A Salmon Arm car dealership plans to give a struggling Shuswap family a lift this Christmas.

Braby Motors is working with Fix Auto, Kal Tire and Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union to donate a 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan to a family in need. The vehicle will come with two sets of wheels and tires, $1500 worth of insurance and a gas card.

“Because we are a family run business, I think it is important to remain local and give back to our community. We see people coming through here with car troubles and families that might be in need,” said Mallory Puddifant who works for Braby Motors.

“This time of year is just a really great time to give back and supply something for a family that maybe just needs a little extra boost.”

If you know someone whose family needs a new set of wheels before the holidays, you can send a nomination to shuswapchristmascar@gmail.com. Nominations must be 400 words or less explaining why the family is deserving and how their transportation needs would be better met with the minivan.

Nominations must be received before noon on Dec. 13 and the donors expect to surprise the van’s recipients by presenting it to them on Dec. 20.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
