Salmon Arm cosmetics company gets boost from B.C. business awards

Missy MacKintosh and Liana Boisvert take time out for a photo during the Small Business BC Awards, where MisMacK Clean Cosmetics was in the top five in the Best Youth Entrepreneur category. (Photo contributed)

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics recently received provincial accolades.

Based in Canoe, the company that is the brainchild of CEO Missy MacKintosh was a top five finalist in the Small Business BC (SBBC) Awards. MisMacK Clean Cosmetics was nominated in the Best Youth Entrepreneur (under 35) category.

MacKintosh says she was proud to represent the Shuswap in the top-five, with only two other businesses based in the region at the awards, one from Kelowna and one from Vernon.

The awards gala was held recently in Vancouver, where the top-five businesses in each category attended. The winner in the youth entrepreneur category was Elevate Ultimate, a business based in Burnaby and Vancouver which brings professional coaches to young Ultimate Frisbee players.

“It was unbelievable, it was literally like the Oscars of business,” said MacKintosh of the gala. “It blew our minds, it was top notch, it was absolutely amazing.”

She says it was a real boost for her company to have more than 550 people there viewing the company’s marketing pitch video. Also, one of the company’s newest team members did a great job behind the scenes doing people’s makeup backstage.

The Best Youth Entrepreneur Award recognizes the young individual (35 and under) who has founded a successful business in B.C. and has demonstrated excellence in the following areas: clear vision, track record and impact.

Although MisMacK Clean Cosmetics didn’t win the top spot, MacKintosh says all the positive feedback confirmed the company is on the right path.

Beginning with being nominated, the process involved public voting to create the top 10, and then judges narrowing the field to top five, and then further to the overall winner.

“It was so great to have exposure on a whole new platform,” MacKintosh says.

Two other Salmon Arm businesses made it to the top-10 level: Pamper Day Spa in the Youth Entrepreneur category and Meikle Studios in the Premier’s People’s Choice Award category.

