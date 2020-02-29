John Drew received the distinguished forest professional from the Association of BC Forest Professionals at the association’s annual conference in Nanaimo earlier this February. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm resident recognized for dedication to forest industry

Nominations spoke at length to John Drew’s passion for forest management

A Salmon Arm man has been recognized for contributions made to B.C.’s forestry industry.

John Drew, who co-founded Forsite Consultants Ltd. in 1987, was presented with the distinguished forest professional award by the Association of BC Forest Professionals (ABCFP) at the association’s annual conference in Nanaimo early this February.

“Nominations for John spoke at length of his unwavering entrepreneurial drive, built upon a foundation of integrity, innovation, and passion for forest management,” said ABCFP president Trevor Swan. “This recognition of John by his peers for extended excellence over the course of a career is both humbling and meaningful to forest professionals.”

In a release from the ABCFP, Drew is said to have responded to shifting needs of the forestry industry, has embraced innovation and is dedicated to learning about and incorporating new technologies.

In addition to Forsite, Drew also owns a small-scale milling business, Woodco. Woodco began as a log sort yard in 2003 when Drew saw an opportunity to salvage partially burnt timber around the District of Barriere.

