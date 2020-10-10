Fiona Harris, director of development for the Shuswap Hospital Foundation receives a cheque from Barry Delaney, CEO of the SASCU Financial Group. (Photo Contributed)

SASCU reduces waste and helps out Shuswap Hospital Foundation

A credit union campaign will keep paper out of landfills while helping the hospital.

An initiative by the SASCU credit union over the summer helped reduce paper waste and led to a sizable donation for the Shuswap Hospital foundation.

The credit union pledged to donate five dollars to the hospital foundation for each client who switched to only electronic bank statements.

The campaign raised $2,915 meaning paper statements from over 500 credit union members will no longer be bound for landfills or recycling bins.

