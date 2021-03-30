Shoppers Drug Mart notifies public of COVID case at Salmon Arm store

Shoppers Drug Mart’s parent company issued a March 25 statement explaining one of the local store’s employees tested positive for COVID-19. The employee’s last day at work was March 16. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Shoppers Drug Mart location is notifying customers of a positive COVID-19 test among their staff earlier this month.

The notice issued on March 25 by Loblaw Copanies Ltd., Shoppers Drug Mart’s parent company, states an employee at the Salmon Arm store tested positive for virus and the last day they worked was March 16.

Read More: From scratch: Pandemic cooking strengthened bonds when social interactions stalled

Read More: Salmon Arm’s Salty Dog Enduro mountain bike event pushed to 2021

“Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores. In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores,” the statement from the company reads.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus