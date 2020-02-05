The Copper Island Fine Homes crew show off the hardware won at the Canadian Home Builders Association Central Interior 15th Annual Keystone Awards Gala on Feb. 1, 2020. Left to right are Tammy Packer, Greg Vistisen, Lynda Curran, Melody Thompson, Tim Lukashuk, Kathy Moore, Dean Friesen, Heidi Friesen, Tracy Vistisen and Chuck Beaton. (Contributed)

Shuswap homebuilders capture gold for customer service

Copper Island Fine Homes receive top awards for best home, unique design

Greg and Tracy Vistisen and the team Copper Island Fine Homes will be looking to expand their trophy case.

The Shuswap homebuilders will be adding several new trophies to their already impressive collection of industry accolades. They picked up the fresh hardware at the Canadian Home Builders Association Central Interior’s 15th Annual Keystone Awards Gala, held on Saturday Feb. 1, at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops.

At the event, Copper Island won three coveted Keystone gold awards: Most Unique Design (for a wine room in one of Copper Island’s homes), Best House between $1.5 and $3 million and Best Customer Service.

The Vistisen’s said there was a record number of entries this year, with each submission judged by three award-winning, well-respected industry professionals from Saskatchewan and Ontario.

“It was such stiff competition this year, and we were up against some of the other top builders in the area,” said Greg Vistisen, president and CEO of Copper Island. “Awards like this recognize not only the talents of our staff and our many sub-trades, but also the hard-won construction systems we strive to perfect—systems which ensure a high quality product.

“It is nice to be recognized by our peers for the tremendous amount of effort and dedication by our team.”

While grateful for each of the awards, the Vistisen’s are especially honoured to have received the Best Customer Award.

Read more: Builder bags gold and silver

Read more: Business spotlight: Copper Island Fine Homes brings home gold and silver

“Kelly Reid, CHBA Central Interior president, commented to me personally that the Best Customer Service award was the pinnacle of the awards, and our team should be extremely proud of our accomplishment. I agree,” said Greg, noting customer service remains the cornerstone of Copper Island’s success.

“Our team focuses on a process of continual improvement. We know we are human and make mistakes, but we strive to recognize those mistakes and engineer systems to ensure they are not repeated. To be honoured with this award makes it clear that our efforts are appreciated by our customers.”

This was was the fourth year that Copper Island has captured Keystone gold for customer service.

The Feb. 1 event recognized and honored the outstanding achievements made by those within the home building industry in the Central Interior Region of B.C. over the past year, and celebrated all who went above and beyond in upholding the highest level of construction industry excellence.

