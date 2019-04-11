Sicamous distillery gearing up for second anniversary bash

After Dark Distillery marks two years of moonshine magic on April 20

After Dark Distillery owner and master distiller Dean Perry and employee Bailey McIvor show off some of the product now available in the business’ Shuswap Avenue storefront shortly before their grand opening in 2017. (File Photo)

After Dark Distillery is celebrating two years in business on April 20 and everyone is invited.

The moonshine distillery has watched their business grow over the past two years and some of their signature products have won awards. They are celebrating with music, a barbecue and discounts at their store on Shuswap Ave. in Sicamous. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Live music will be provided by Salmon Arm’s Seal Skull Hammer who also played at the distillery’s grand opening and one-year anniversary bash.

The barbecue in the afternoon will be by donation to the Eagle River Secondary grad class who are using it as a fundraiser.

Louise Perry, one of the distillery’s owners, said after some slow going when they first started up, business is now booming.

Perry said After Dark’s products are on the shelves of 110 private liquor stores across the province, a number which has doubled over the past year and continues to grow. They are building their brand through festival and trade show appearances.

Along with spreading throughout the province, After Dark has received good local support.

“They make drinks with our products at Brother’s pub, at Moose Mulligans Public Eatery and at Joe Schmucks,” Perry said.

Perry said After Dark is picking up steam amidst a small-batch beverage market in B.C. where competition is as stiff as the drinks.

“Everybody is fighting for shelf space. Because the province is so great with supporting local in B.C. craft, whether it’s breweries distilleries or wineries, there’s a lot of people to get through to try and get on those shelves,” she said. “It’s going pretty great.”

