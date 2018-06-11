South Okanagan attraction makes TripAdvisor Hall of Fame

A South Okanagan visitor attraction seems to be on the right track.

The Osoyoos Desert Model Railroad announced that they have been entered into the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame and received the Certificate of Excellence for 2018.

“As the owner of the Osoyoos Desert Model Railroad, I am very proud to announce we have entered into TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame after being a recipient of their Award of Excellence every year since 2012,” said Poul Pedersen, owner and lead train engineer. “What started out as a model train hobby in Denmark in the early 70s, led to opening up our train display in 2003 in Osoyoos, which is now a world-class attraction. We are a family owned and operated business. The entire family is very excited to receive this honour. It is truly amazing we are among the Top 30 Things to Do in all of Canada according to TripAdvisor and we want to sincerely thank all our visitors for all their thoughtful and wonderful comments.”

The railroad is Canada’s largest Marklin layout, with up to 45 computer controlled trains running through very detailed landscaping.

Now in its eighth year, the Certificate of Excellence celebrates businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include attractions, restaurants and accommodations located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2018 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates experiences and other travel businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings on the world’s largest travel site,” said Heather Leisman, vice-president of industry marketing at TripAdvisor. “This recognition allows us to publicly honour businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and condently book the perfect trip.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travellers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

Kristi Patton | Editor



KristiPatton

Send Kristi Patton an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.