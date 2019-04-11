Third Popeyes restaurant in B.C. to open in the Okanagan

New restaurant will be located at Main Street and Warren Avenue in Penticton

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen is moving in to Main Street and Warren Avenue East in Penticton. (Kristi Patton — Western News Staff)

It isn’t much of a secret anymore that Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen will be opening in Penticton.

Comments on social media have been circulating for awhile about what was going into the building on the corner of Main Street and Warren Avenue East, and now that their sign is up there is no question that the restaurant is moving in.

“We are excited to announce the newest Canadian Popeyes restaurant will be located at Main Street and Warren Avenue in Penticton, British Columbia. Our local Popeyes franchisee looks forward to serving guests our delicious fried chicken starting June 2019,” said Rob Manuel, general manager Popeyes Canada.

Popeyes opened in the ’70s in New Orleans, Louisiana and has since expanded across the U.S. and into Canada. According to their location finder, Penticton will be the third Popeyes to open in B.C., the other two being in Kamloops and Port Coquitlam.

The menu consists of southern style prepared chicken and seafood.

