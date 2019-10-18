Valley First feeds a big Okanagan need

Feed the Valley succeeding in fighting hunger

A signature Credit Union cause, Feed the Valley, is filling food bank shelves at a rapid rate.

The cause, along with the Full Cupboard, has surpassed the $3 million mark — a significant milestone in the fight against hunger.

Specifically in the Vernon, Lumby and Armstrong communities, Feed the Valley (the signature cause for Valley First) has donated nearly $215,000 in support of local food banks.

READ MORE: Valley First feeds the valley

“This is simply an incredible achievement,” said Launi Skinner, CEO of First West Credit Union.

“To say we’re thrilled would be an understatement. It’s been so heartwarming to see how our teams, members and community partners have come together and embraced our signature cause over the years.

“To put it into perspective, $3 million is equivalent to providing nearly nine-million meals to hungry children and families throughout British Columbia — an amazing feat.

“Together, we’re making a significant impact in our communities and I’m so inspired by the compassion and generosity of everyone who have supported our community programs.”

In addition to the $3 million raised, close to 182,000 pounds of food have been collected as part of Feed the Valley and the Full Cupboard.

“Food security is a cause that’s near and dear to our hearts,” said Susan Byrom, executive director, First West Community Investment and First West Foundation.

“At its most basic, our signature cause raises much needed food, funds and awareness for our local food banks, and in doing so, we’re able to deepen our partnership with food-focused non-profit organizations.

”Today, we directly support 33 per cent of British Columbia’s food banks — 11 in each of our communities – and indirectly partner with all 100 B.C. food banks through our partnership with Food Banks BC.

“This is a huge milestone for our signature cause programs, and I’m very proud be a part of an organization that’s so committed to making a real difference and improving the lives our local citizens and communities.”

Laura Lansink, executive director of Food Banks BC, also notes the impact the Full Cupboard and Feed the Valley have had in supporting hunger initiatives and organizations throughout B.C.

“First West Credit Union and its regional divisions have been long-time and passionate supporters of our local food banks throughout the province,” Lansink said.

“It’s through partners like them that we’re able to ensure no one in our communities goes hungry. Thank you to everyone who’ve supported these programs — your generosity is inspiring.”

Launched in March 2010, Feed the Valley is a community investment program created by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union.

The program aims to raise food, funds and awareness for food banks throughout B.C.’s Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson regions.

After Feed the Valley gained immense traction in just three years, First West replicated the program and launched the Full Cupboard at Envision Financial in March 2013, and at Island Savings in August 2016.

Community members can support the programs by donating non-perishable food items or making cash donations at their nearest Valley First branches. All donations of more than $20 are tax deductible.

READ MORE: Armstrong residents rally for food bank

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wood pellet supply a concern for Salmon Arm business

Just Posted

Wood pellet supply a concern for Salmon Arm business

Prices increase after Pinnacle Renewable Energy steps away from bag sales

On the campaign trail: North Okanagan photographer gets up close to MP candidates

Salmon Arm’s Kristal Burgess produced photo essays for fourShuswap-North Okanagan candidates

VIDEO: Salmon Arm students given chance to question candidates

More than 500 kids from Grades 4 to 8 attend all-candidates forum at Shuswap Middle School

Shuswap voter unhappy with polling times that don’t allow him to vote

Resident thinks with technology available polls should be open more days

Salmon Arm RCMP investigate child porn cases involving four or five suspects

Local police work in concert with Integrated Child Exploitation Team

Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

Black Press Media presents a four-part series into how B.C. will affect the federal election outcome

Kelowna pot shop looks to the future on Canada’s first cannibersary

Kelowna’s Hobo Recreational Cannabis store has been in operation since July 25, 2019

Valley First feeds a big Okanagan need

Feed the Valley succeeding in fighting hunger

Famous Forgeries displayed by Okanagan Artists of Canada

Okanagan Artists of Canada prepare for 75th anniversary with 75-year-old art

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Election brings a colourful array of elections signs

Vernon man arrested with meat cleaver pleads not guilty to cop assault

Kyle Frances Larue allegedly assaulted RCMP with bear spray, meat cleaver

Morning Start: The whale known as Moby Dick

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 18

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Most Read