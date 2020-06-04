River Johnson says it was more than luck on her side, after her business money bag with $7,000 cash was returned after she misplaced it at Walmart. (Submitted Photo)

Vernon Walmart staffer finds $7K lost by Enderby business owner

Entrepreneur elated after Walmart worker, who lost his own business to COVID, returned lost deposit

An Enderby business owner went from tears of panic to tears of joy after losing a substantial amount of cash and having it returned.

Faith in humanity has been restored for River Johnson, after she lost a money bag containing $7,000 cash Tuesday, June 2, at Vernon’s Walmart. She had left her shop in a rush that day to take her elderly parents to the store to get some essentials.

The money, which she puts in a security box each night, was with her (as she wasn’t going to leave it in the car), but somehow got misplaced during the shopping trip.

”I was in tears,” said Johnson, who got home and was panicked to find it missing.

She figured it must be at the store, and despite being closed by this time, someone answered the phone when she called. She couldn’t believe her ears when a man told her that he had indeed found her money and it was safe and sound.

“He’s an unspoken hero, he saved my business,” said Johnson, who owns High Status Cannabis in Enderby and recently opened a second location. “I’ve had wallets lost with less than that in them and never returned, or returned without the money.”

She immediately wondered if even she would have done the same thing, had she found the money.

And then she learned the man who found it, a Walmart employee, was losing his own business and more due to COVID-19. The man is the owner of 9Round Fitness, which recently announced it cannot reopen.

READ MORE: Vernon gym knocked out by COVID-19

“If I found that, I don’t know what I would do if I was close to losing my house and having all these problems,” said Johnson, wondering if any of the people she knew would even do the same. “But he didn’t do that. He made sure I had my money back.”

Johnson is desperate to repay the man, but Walmart policy won’t allow staff to accept anything, not even a coffee.

She has reached out to Ralph Buisine and is hoping to repay him somehow.

“I couldn’t believe the humbleness that he had,” said Johnson. “I want to hug the guy.”

She hopes the community will also help her repay this kindness by supporting this man. A GoFundMe has been set up for Ralph and his wife Mily, but has raised less than $1,000 towards the $5,000 goal.

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched to support Vernon gym owners forced to close amid COVID-19

At the very least, she hopes he story will spread some love at a time when we could all use a little lift.

“With all the hate going on in the world I think people need to hear this right now,” said Johnson. “There’s still love in the North Okanagan.”

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessSmall Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

Just Posted

Revelstoke, North Okanagan RCMP team up to nab Alberta man, stolen BMW

Helicopter, dogs used in North Okanagan highway arrest

Kamloops holds Black Lives Matter rally despite cancellation of protest

Organizers announced cancellation of the event after receiving criticism on social media

Salmon Arm West bridge construction expected to begin in fall 2020

Budget for Highway 1 project up $20 million over intial 2016 estimate

No active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Interior Health: BCCDC

Numbers from the BCCDC’s dashboard show 193 of the 195 COVID-19 cases in the region have recovered

Refugee family assists former hosts in effort to stop rising water of Shuswap Lake

Alahmad family spend morning filling sandbags to help protect residences

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

Column: Orphaned bear cubs lucky to have survived

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Undisclosed video evidence comes to light in West Kelowna murder trial

‘They’ve disclosed hundreds of pieces of evidence. Why would this have gotten missed?’ - defence lawyer

Vernon Walmart staffer finds $7K lost by Enderby business owner

Entrepreneur elated after Walmart worker, who lost his own business to COVID, returned lost deposit

Summerland council to continue online meetings

Virtual meetings remain to comply with COVID-19 restrictions

Penticton RCMP arrest man found ‘unlawfully in home’

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them

Summerland not considering allowing alcohol in public spaces

Penticton and North Vancouver have both passed bylaws to relax alcohol consumption rules

VIDEO: Revelstoke bear wanders into Animal House pet store

Staff got ready to chase it out with a broom

New study is first full list of species that only exist in Canada

Almost 40 per cent of them are critically imperilled or imperilled and eight are already extinct

Most Read