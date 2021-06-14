Felix Haase and Jayme Saretzky staff a pop-up booth to support the Salmon Arm Pride Project on the patio of the newly reopened Wild Craft Mercantile at 121 Shuswap St. on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Wild Craft Mercantile in Salmon Arm holds grand reopening, celebrates Pride month

Store moves from Lakeshore to Shuswap, demonstrates support for Pride project

Pride was prominent on Shuswap Street on Saturday, June 12.

Along with the grand reopening Saturday of Wild Craft Mercantile after its move to Shuswap Street from Lakeshore Drive, the store had a pop-up booth on the patio for the Salmon Arm Pride Project.

In keeping with June being Pride month, Wild Craft co-owner Amber Haase said she provided different coloured mineral salt blends so people could create their own rainbow mineral baths – all natural aroma therapy.

Proceeds go to the Salmon Arm Pride Project.

“It was a wonderful day… We are very excited to have that front outside,” Haase said of the patio area. “We do look forward to using that outdoor space for different pop-ups throughout the summer.”

Wild Craft Mercantile has been located on Lakeshore for about two years. Last fall Amber and partner Hardy Haase took over the kitchen in the new building – former home of the Blue Canoe, to make their Element Botanicals products. She explained they do a lot of online and wholesale business.

She said they then decided to move Wild Craft Mercantile to the Shuswap Street location as well, and they’re “very, very happy” to expand the store and have everything under one roof.

Wild Craft Mercantile is an eclectic shop, a “unique boutique” as Haase described it, which includes an apothecary and a collection of unique and interesting handmade goods. It also sells “esoteric goods” from independent artists which include candles, tarot cards and body adornments.

Although the Wild Craft Mercantile website is undergoing changes, it can be found at wildcraftshop.ca.

