Column: Anglers are a caring lot, even to fish

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Driving along Mara Lake recently, I marveled at the number of salmon fry numbers dotting the shoreline. Others were jumping out of the water as a large char and trout gave chase. After all, these little guys have a formidable life ahead, as predators galore attack to devour them.

Those that reach adulthood, after travelling about 1,500 kilometres up our coast to Alaska, and return as mature salmon in their fourth year, still have incredible odds to get to their natal streams to spawn. Now that there have been large closures for chinook, which are the favourite food of the endangered southern group of killer whales, all up the coast as far as Campbell River, hatcheries from Washington state and B.C. have ramped up production of chinook stocks, hopefully to enhance more fish for their survival.

The 100 million the feds are putting in to save the whales is also a help. To the $8-billion salmon fishing industry—guiding,resorts, tackle and licensing—it’s a huge loss of revenue and jobs.

At my son’s lodge in Zeballos (Island Tides) on the West Coast, you will have to wait until July 15 to wet a line for a chinook salmon.

Halibut and ling cod anglers fair a bit better.

Go to the B.C. Fishing app for more details and information.

Inland and Interior anglers have a godsend in the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C., which is stocking close to 832 lakes with kokanee, rainbow and brook trout. Going back a couple seasons, 9.3 million fish composed of 50 different stocks came from from their five hatcheries.

That included:

• 477,000 Eastern brook char. This brood stock from Star Lake, above Chase.

• 3.5 million kokanee, to Monte lake, South Caribou lakes.

• Five million rainbows. (Blackwater/Pennask/Fraser Valley).

• 39,000 west slope rarer trout.

• 74,527 coastal cutthroat trout.

Fishing for trout in local lakes has slowed due to warm water temperatures. For example, fish were down to 40 feet in the thermocline last Sunday, and in Big Shuswap Lake rainbow were hanging out from 73 to 118 ft by the tunnels by my fish finder.

It goes to show how dedicated some folks are in giving us anglers a golden opportunity to catch a trout for the family or dedicated angler, especially on taking a kid fishing.

Another interesting fact is 73 per cent of anglers are now releasing their catch back into the water. Despite climate change, and other bad things happening around us, it’s great to know we are a caring lot, even to a fish.

