Column: Kudos to Sicamous for keeping it light on Old Town Road

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Good on you Sicamous and mayor for making light of the fact your Old Town Road sign keeps disappearing.

Last week, the theft made local and national headlines.

Many years ago, while a sign man for the Merritt highways district, before getting into fisheries, I spent nine seasons repairing and replacing signs and delineators (small reflectors on bad corners), etc.

Much of that time was spent in the Fraser Canyon. The popular Highway Thru Hell series on TV was where we came in. Replacing signs or trying to improve signing to help the motoring public.

My helper and I witnessed many deaths and major wrecks in our work. But there was always a bright side, like having to replace the Spuzzum sign. The Coca Cola company had a contest. Winner gets a trip to – you guessed it: Spuzzum. We had to replace that sign a dozen times. After crossing the Alexandra Bridge over the Fraser River, the community is right there. In those days, it had the Sasquatch Cafe. When you walked in it was like a giant igloo. Real cute. The community’s name,Spuzzum, is derived from the First Nation word meaning “little flat.” Similar to Sicamous coming from the Secwepemc First Nation name meaning “narrow” or “squeezed in the middle.”

Read more: Video: Popular song draws attention, thieves to Sicamous’ Old Town Road

Read more: UPDATED: Sicamous pursues property to support proposed campground

You can now buy Old Town Road signs for $ 25 bucks. Looking back, Old Town was a thriving community. Federated Co-op also had a log booming ground there. Until it was sold, Old Town was popular for boating, swimming, fishing off the log booms and hanging out.

Our signs for highway use came from Langford near Victoria.

Canada was the first country to invent the reflective sign, with a thin layer of aluminum beneath an overlay

of yellow and black. I remember ordering a dozen flagging paddles (stop/slow) that were yellow and red. They arrived with razor sharp edges. They were made in a prison workshop, and were all sent back to be improved. Road signs mean different things to many folks. They identify destinations, memorial names, possessive names, honorific names as in royalty, etc.

For locals, the Old Town Road sign has its own significance and, thanks to the district, it will always be there.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Health: The myth of degenerative diseases

Just Posted

Campers at Yard Creek told to boil water

High bacterial count in CSRD campground water system prompts notice

Swim advisory for Sunnybrae beach lifted

Testing shows E.coli counts in water have returned to acceptable levels

Spot fires near Westwold, Chase under control

Both blazes less than a hectare in size, lightning the suspected cause

Former Shuswap woman surprised to find ballpark sign stands test of time

Recent visit to Scotch Creek’s Imai Ball Park a rewarding homecoming for Karen Vandenberg

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Pickleballers deny cursing at teen during Okanagan sport court confrontation

Shoreline Park has been the site for basketball, pickleball and bickering

Corvette flees police in Merritt heads to Kelowna on Sunday

After fleeing police in Merritt, smashing into two vehicles on Highway 97… Continue reading

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

Letter: Columns by Shuswap, Columbia River-Revelstoke MLAs bear striking resemblance

BC Building Trades executive director questions who local BC Liberal MLAs speak for

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Column: Kudos to Sicamous for keeping it light on Old Town Road

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Okanagan winery wins Canadian Winery of the Year

West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Family Estate collected an unprecedented 18 medals in the competition

Most Read