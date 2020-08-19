Column: Let’s all be in this pandemic together

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Let’s all be in this pandemic together

There was a huge spike in new COVID-19 cases in B.C. over the past week, with an average of 75 new cases each day. The curve is now climbing at a higher rate than during the initial outbreak in March.

Although dismaying, this should not come as a shock to us.

The number of contacts people are having are about 70 per cent of normal, despite the province recommending people keep our contacts to 60 per cent or lower to avoid a resurgence of cases. As well, most of us are experiencing COVID-19 fatigue after five months of varying degrees of lockdown, and some people have become frustrated and impatient.

Most people in BC have been following the regulations and protocols set and reinforced twice a week, by Dr. Bonnie Henry. Some of her words like,“Be kind, be calm and be safe,” and those of Adrian Dix, “We’re all in this together,” have become mantras. But mantras are simply words; these words must be translated into daily actions and commitments by each of us.

New provincial modelling shows B.C. could experience a second wave of the pandemic, bigger than the first, by autumn.

It’s time for us to focus on the common good, not simply on what we think is good for ourselves individually.

We cannot rely on symptoms to tell us we have the virus: many people are asymptomatic. Contact tracing is becoming an excellent tool, but cannot be perfect unless absolutely everyone gives accurate contact information, receives a call, and then self-isolates if required.

Read more: Column: Don’t ignore feelings of anxiety, depression related to pandemic

Read more: Column: Time of upheaval also an opportunity for positive change

Wearing masks has become mandatory in some sectors in Canadian provinces. Some local retailers and service providers require their staff, customers and clients to wear masks. This stipulation will no doubt broaden as we head into cooler weather, and spend more time indoors.

Some people resist wearing a mask because it doesn’t protect them from getting the virus. When I see someone wearing a mask in the grocery store (for instance), I think, “Thank you for considering the health of others.”

Some people resist wearing a mask because they think there are too many rules about how to wear them and how to keep them clean. We are told that using a mask imperfectly is far better than not using one at all.

Putting on a mask for the first few times may cause a person to feel self-conscious. However, with repeated use, and with more people wearing masks, we become more comfortable wearing them.

The requirements for us all to be in this together changes week by week. We face increasing public health demands. Let us all be in this battle against the virus by doing ALL we need to do, together.

Nan Dickie is an author, speaker and former facilitator of a depression support group in Salmon Arm.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Pikeminnows a rewarding pursuit for young anglers

Just Posted

Shuswap wildfires range from out of control to well contained

One fire being monitored from the air with no ground crew deployed

Column: Let’s all be in this pandemic together

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Salmon Arm man wanted to be caught for child pornography offences

Judge told accused was trying to get help to stop addiction

Cedar hedge blaze near Herald Park sparks warning about fire prevention

Hot dry weather can ignite fuels that might not appear dangerous

Grey of Alexander Street brightened up with Salmon Arm colours

Alexander Plaza gets a new coat of paint for Saturday celebrations

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Munroe Creek fire grows to 5.9 hectares near Summerland

The 5 hectare blaze is in the Munroe Creek area

What to do with pets during the Mount Christie wildfire evacuation

The South Okanagan BC SPCA is on evacuation alert and cannot board animals

Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,000 hectares, more than 3,000 homes on alert

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Okanagan blaze

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

Most Read