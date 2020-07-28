Column: Looking forward to a little self-isolating at the lake

Great Outdoors by James Murray

It was just about this time last year that I rented a small cabin up at one of my favourite little lakes for what I hoped would be a week of fishing and relaxation.

I envisioned spending my days casting to hungry rainbow trout, all in the two and three pound range, that would be more than eager to take my offerings. The ride up to the lake was so full of promise. As I drove along, however, the blue summer sky began to fill with clouds – dark grey foreboding clouds. Soon big drops of rain began to hit hard and splatter on the windshield. By the time I arrived at the cabin, the sky was totally socked in and a cold mean wind was churning up the surface of the lake.

I remember making supper that first evening and afterwards sitting down to read Death of a Dreamer, a Hamish McBeth Mystery by the British author M. C. Beaton. Although a warm fire was crackling in the fireplace, the rain persisted to fall outside. I nevertheless remained undaunted, eventually retiring for the evening knowing the sun would surely be shining in the morning. I awoke to the sound of pouring rain.

It rained on and off for the whole of the week. The thing is I didn’t really care. I ate well.

This year I’m hoping to spend a few days up at the same lake in the same cabin. Whether or not the weather cooperates I can only hope.

As to where we will all be standing when it comes to the coronavirus, well that’s another thing altogether. British Columbians have been doing so well when it comes to taking the necessary precautions such physical distancing and wearing masks in public. The pandemic curve certainly appeared to have been pretty well flattened. It really did look as if we were starting to get a handle on things. However, as you know, things can change quite quickly sometimes. We’ve had an upsurge of COVID-19 cases here lately in the Interior, especially in the Okanagan. Please, let’s all do our part in protecting others.

I’ll be doing my part by isolating – all by myself up at the lake.

Outdoors and Recreation

