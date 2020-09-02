Column: No reason to not have life-jackets on board

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Every year in this province far too many people drown while taking part in activities on the water.

None of them intended to drown. Most were simply out on the water enjoying a pleasant day – until something went wrong, desperately wrong.

The worst part is that most of the people who drown, more than 87 per cent of them, either were not wearing a lifejacket or PFD, or did not have one on board. With an ever increasing number of people taking part in activities on and around the water, there is an increased need for safety and regulation.

Under the federal government’s regulations, a person operating a boat or pleasure craft is responsible for equipping the boat with the proper mandatory safety equipment to ensure the safety of those on board. Operators and/or owners of boats and pleasure craft that do not comply with these regulations can be subject to penalties and fines of up to $200 for each person not wearing an approved lifejacket.

The bottom line when it comes to life-jackets or PFD’s is that they save lives.

Read more: Life-jacket Day a chance to reflect on boating safety

There are a number of things to consider when choosing a flotation device. First of all, consider the type of water activities t you enjoy. Today there are life-jackets and PFD’s specially designed for virtually every water activity including pleasure boating, fishing, water skiing, tubing, kayaking, canoeing and rafting. Today’s life-jackets and PFD’s are available in a variety of bright colours.

When determining what size of lifejacket or PFD to wear, remember that sizing is based on chest measurements for adults and weight for children. Read the label for details. And, most important, try the lifejacket or PFD on before buying. It should fit snugly, with all the buckles, zippers and snaps done up, but still allow room to breathe and move around freely.

Whether boating, kayaking, angling or floating down river on a float tube, it is important to remember that different people have differing levels of skill and physical strength, not to mention swimming ability.

Wearing a life-jacket or PFD can make all the difference in a life-threatening situation. Please stay safe.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Rediscovering the joy of snail mail
Next story
Column: Entering a new chapter in the COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Column: Entering a new chapter in the COVID-19 pandemic

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Time has come for new docks at the Salmon Arm wharf

Salmon Arm Council awards a local company the $675,000 replacement contract

Morning Start: Ted Bundy worked at a suicide hotline

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

Salmon Arm gets 5G technology, no word yet on cell service at industrial park

Rogers Communications announces city is one of 26 in B.C. to receive 5G wireless technology

Grieving Okanagan mom raises overdose awareness

Son trusted his dealer, but didn’t know there was fentanyl in his cocaine

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Light cleaning impacts North Okanagan intersections

Work starting Sept. 8 and will take about four weeks

Needle clean-up crew returns to North Okanagan

The Folks on Spokes program has removed 52 needles and 72 bags of garbage in the past five weeks

Inside the ICU: Lower Mainland woman, 72, battles COVID-19

Cathy Gibbs didn’t think she was seriously ill. Her daughter thought differently.

Column: No reason to not have life-jackets on board

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas

COLUMN: Rediscovering the joy of snail mail

My children reacquainted themselves with pen pals as well as sending artwork to Grandma and Grandpa

Most Read