Column: Puzzling pastime provides time for reflection

A small rustic log cabin sits among the tall pines near a lake.

Two adirondack chairs sit outside on either side of the door. A well worn brown oilskin jacket hangs over the arm of one chair while the other chair reveals it could use a fresh coat of paint.

The autumn colours of the trees and tall grasses along the shoreline are reflected in the water. A couple of cinnamon coloured canvasback ducks swim among the reeds while several more wing their way across the pale blue morning sky in the background.

A wooden lapstrake boat, painted white on the outside and stained natural with varnish on the inside, is just heading out from the dock located but a short distance from the cabin. A young boy sits in the bow of the boat with a fishing rod held firmly in his grasp. A look of eager anticipation on his face. His father is turning slightly backwards towards the lake as he handles the controls of the silver grey British Seagull outboard motor.

A Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever sits at the end of the dock with a look of disbelief on its face that says, “come back, come back, you forgot me – how could they have left me behind?”

Such an idilic scene. It could quite easily have been me in the bow of that boat when I was a kid. But sitting here, looking down at the image on the box top of my 1,000 piece Cobble Hill jigsaw puzzle, at least it brings back a lot of memories.

Over the years I have whiled away many an hour putting together the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. For me, the whole process is as much a form of relaxation as it is a diversion. I am quite focused, while at the same time allow my mind to wander. I have solved solved some of life’s problems and come up with a few good ideas while sitting at the table assembling the pieces of a puzzle. One thing for sure, once the pieces of a puzzle are spilled out on the table, I at least know what lies ahead of me for the next week or so.

