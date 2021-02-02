The dog show at the first Lee Creek Harvest Festival, held in 1976. (Jim Cooperman photo)

The dog show at the first Lee Creek Harvest Festival, held in 1976. (Jim Cooperman photo)

Column: Remembering the famed Lee Creek Harvest Festival

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

By Jim Cooperman

Contributor

Part one of two.

Imagine you and your friends spending three, joyful days every fall filled with fun, including much laughter, music, dancing, skits, games, feasts and even a parade.

That is what it was like to experience the Lee Creek Harvest Festival that was held from 1976 until the year 2000 in the alternative North Shuswap community located on the hillside above Indigo Bay.

A few years after my partners and I settled on 80 acres in 1969, six more families joined us on another adjacent 80 acres by homesteading the land, which was still allowed at that time. In the early years, the focus was on building our homes and outbuildings, planting gardens and raising children. Despite the lack of grassland, many of us purchased horses, which we used to explore the local logging roads and sometimes to skid logs or plow our gardens.

In addition to work parties, our community came together for meals and gatherings filled with homemade music. Every summer, we met at the local beach in the late afternoons to swim and there was an annual trail ride into the backcountry. Two of the families had arrived at the “hill” in school buses and one was purchased by the group for use as a community bus for shopping trips to town and to attend events. Once a week during the winter, many community members boarded the bus and went to the Celista school for an evening of volleyball followed by showers, which were most appreciated as most homes were still without running water.

Community members also attended North Shuswap events at the Celista Hall, including the annual Canada Day festivities, which inspired us in 1974 to hold our own event at the hall to celebrate the harvest time with a potluck and dance. As the years progressed, the community grew larger as more people purchased adjacent and nearby properties and the circle expanded to include other, like-minded, fun-loving folks.

Read more: COLUMN: The Shuswap home to northernmost winery

Read more: Column: Realizing the dream of sustainable living in the Shuswap

In order to complete the homesteading process, it was necessary to clear a portion of the property and a portable sawmill was purchased to mill the logs. In the late summer of 1976, a group was keeping watch over a slab fire when, in an effort to entertain the crew, someone jumped on the back of a flatbed truck to do some tricks. This spontaneous act sparked the idea to hold a festival on that site during Thanksgiving. Plans were made and a crude stage was constructed for a weekend of fun.

The first Harvest Festival on the hill was a blast. Friends came from neighbourhood communities to join in the festivities, that included music and a potluck feast. There were kid’s races, a high-jump contest to see who could jump higher than one of the horses, a chili eating contest (that may have resulted in the outhouse burning down that night!), a dog show, attempted chicken races, vegetable judging and a parade.

We often jokingly distinguished the two parts of the community then as the upper and lower commune, despite the fact that we were definitely not living communally. Our property was the lower one and we performed a skit that first year, which was a take-off of Samuel Beckett’s Theatre of the Absurd play, Waiting for Godot. After this first festival, skits became a key part of the annual event. Our homegrown theatre benefited when some community members, including myself, joined Shuswap Theatre and acted in a number of the early shows. In addition, as the years progressed, actors and stagehands from the Caravan Farm Theatre moved to Lee Creek and added their professional skills to the shows, including playwriting.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Shuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Challenging year not without its bright spots in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Salmon Arm coach Dan Hemsworth works on a defensive drill with the U18 Rec Silvertips Team 2. (Kristall Burgess Photography) Salmon Arm coach Dan Hemsworth works on a defensive drill with the U18 Rec Silvertips Team 2. (Kristall Burgess Photography)
Salmon Arm man shares story about depression and hope

Hockey coach finds and offers help through sharing honest conversations, feelings

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Seventy-four people have died due to the virus in the region since the pandemic began

The Shuswap Trail Alliance has been allocated $25,000 from city coffers to redo its website. (File photo)
Shuswap Trail Alliance, curling club among those getting city funds

Owners of what city lists as an average $405,000 home will pay a tax increase of $7.91 in 2021

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

City of Salmon Arm council allocated funding in the 2021 budget for construction and maintenance along the foreshore trail. (File photo)
Column: Challenging year not without its bright spots in Salmon Arm

Council Report by City of Salmon Arm Councillor Debbie Cannon

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Teresa and Nick Braam of Edgehill Homes have received four gold medals from the Canadian Home Builders Association South Okanagan. (Photo courtesy of Jon Adrian)
Summerland building company recognized for excellence

Edgehill Homes receives four golds at Canadian Home Builders’ Association South Okanagan awards

PIB
COVID-19 outbreak forces Penticton Indian Band to issue ‘shelter at home’ order

There are now nine residents sick with COVID-19, four seriously ill

Former Kalamalka Lakers standout Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (with ball) is one of 20 players named to the Canadian women’s Olympic basketball team’s virtual training camp in preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Games. (File photo)
North Okanagan basketball star invited to Canadian women’s Olympic camp

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe helped Canada place 7th at 2016 Rio Olympics

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops on Feb. 1. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Westsyde Care Residences

Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has implemented a pause in visitation

Hwy 5 southbound, at Mine Creek Road. DriveBC.
Coquihalla closed southbound

A traffic incident closed the road Monday afternoon

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)
Hearing set for Penticton RMT accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

Some players and their fans wear their ties during this game of shinny! This image is from the Belli-Bivar collection but no players are identified. Who took the photo? Where? When? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: stick, skates, neckties

Salmon Arm Museum asks public for further details about photo

Most Read