Column: Satisfaction to be had sitting outside in an Adirondack chair

Great Outdoors by James Murray

These days it would seem some of us have a lot more time on our hands.

Lately, one of the things that I’ve been enjoying most is sitting in one of the two wooden Adirondack chairs beneath the fir trees in the backyard. I guess I just enjoy the peace and tranquility, as well as the quiet comfort of the warm sun as it filters through the branches. I am content to sit there, alone with my thoughts.

The Adirondack chair, or Muskoka chair as it is sometimes called here in Canada, was designed by one Thomas Lee in 1903. Apparently, Lee was on vacation in Westport, New York, in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, and needed some patio chairs for his summer cottage. He decided to make some himself and, after testing out a number of designs on his family, finally settled on what has become the basic design for what is now known as the Adirondack chair.

Read more: Column: Firefly lanterns and farmer’s buried treasure

Read more: Column: Finding balance and freedom from troubles on the water

Over the years I have spent many an hour sitting in an Adirondack chair and watched many a cloud drift by. I have listened to birds singing in the trees and pondered what is important and what is not. I have thrown the ball for my dog and smiled at the audacity of a magpie that swooped down into the yard with no other intent on its mind than to pester the dog. I have watched seasons change and the leaves turn colour. I have watched flocks of ducks and geese wing their way south. In the spring, I have sat and watched their return.

On many a summer’s day I have squandered many an hour that could have been spent cutting the lawn or putting a fresh coat of paint on something that needed sprucing up. Oddly enough, I don’t really regret any of that time, for each and every hour spent sitting back in my Adirondack chairs has given me special satisfaction. As a matter of fact, now that I have written my column, I think I’ll go out to the backyard, sit back and have a rest.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local Lizzie: Positive side of the Covid-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Life-jacket Day a chance to reflect on boating safety

101 Canadians die each year in boating-related accidents; improper lifejacket use is a factor

Shuswap residents, would-be tourists urged stay home over May long weekend

CSRD chair asks not to jeopardize effectiveness of sacrifices made

City of Salmon Arm won’t be filling request for land for child-care spaces

Council states no land for such requests, one councillor raises issue of fairness to private centres

Salmon Arm disc golf course nearly finished but parking lot may slow momentum

City wants to see place to park ready before welcome sign adorns course

Chance of thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday night, Wednesday in Shuswap

Cloudy skies expected to prevail over the May long weekend

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Kelowna council green lights new drive-thru despite staff’s climate concerns

Council said the area is largely car-centric and the environmental impact of non-approval would be negligible

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Trees cut illegally from Okanagan Rail Trail

Regional District of North Okanagan bylaw officers investigating

Funding granted to COVID-19 projects in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Initiative provides more than $70,000 to organizations within region

Police deliver topless hitchhiker to Princeton hospital

A woman who appeared on the side of Highway 3 in Princeton… Continue reading

Highway 1 traffic through Revelstoke reduced by 40%

The decrease was noted for April from count station west of Revelstoke near the Enchanted Forest

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone

Most Read